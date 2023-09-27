  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsNorth Korea

North Korea expels US soldier Travis King

September 27, 2023

Army private Travis King is in US custody after North Korea deported him two months after he fled on foot into the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WrCT
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
King bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border in JulyImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

North Korean authorities expelled Travis King, the US soldier who had crossed into the country from the South in July, Pyongyang's state media reported on Wednesday. 

According to the KCNA news agency, authorities finished questioning King, who had confessed to entering the country illegally because of his "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" in the US Army.

Later on Wednesday, US officials said King was in US custody. 

 "I can immediately confirm that Private Travis King is in US custody," a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity.

How did King flee to North Korea?

King, who has been a cavalry scout with the US Army since 2021, was serving in South Korea as part of his rotation.

Following assault charges over a conflict with locals, King spent 47 days at a Korean detention facility, from which he was released in July, US officials confirmed.

The 23-year-old private was set to face military disciplinary measures in Fort Bliss, Texas, but managed to escape his guards on the way back to the United States.

Dressed in civilian clothes, King joined a tourist group on their trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the North Korean border. In the village of Panmunjom, which is split between North and South Korea, he crossed the border on July 18, according to Social Media reports of other members of the tour group.

What happened after he crossed the border?

Authorities in Pyongyang did not give any information on King's whereabouts for several weeks after he crossed the border.

In August, they said he was being held and questioned about the circumstances of his entering the country.

North Korea subsequently stated King had admitted to illegally crossing the border and claimed he "was disillusioned at the unequal American society."

The US said at the time they could not verify the reports and that it would "remain focused on his safe return."

fg/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and four children, ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, walk along the road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Kornidzor in Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Third of ethnic Armenian population flees

ConflictsSeptember 27, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the military administration in Niger storm French air base

Niger: French withdrawal a further security risk

Niger: French withdrawal a further security risk

PoliticsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean servicemen onboard military vehicles during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its armed forces

What's next for the South Korea-US defense pact?

What's next for the South Korea-US defense pact?

ConflictsSeptember 27, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on copper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Parents in the French suburbs are trying to build trust between local youths and the police.

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

SocietySeptember 27, 202306:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An Apple logo on a smart phone with the Chinese flag and Huawei logo in the background

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage