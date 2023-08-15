  1. Skip to content
North Korea says US soldier admits to illegally entering

2 hours ago

It's the first time that Pyongyang has commented on the case after US soldier Travis King dashed into North Korea on July 18. Media reports suggest the soldier was unhappy with an "unequal American society."

US soldier Travis King, who crossed into North Korea from South Korea on July 18
North Korean state media said Travis King expressed a willingness to stay in North Korea, or a third-party countryImage: Family Photo/AP Photo/picture alliance

North Korea on Wednesday said a US soldier who had crossed into the country last month has admitted to illegally entering the North.

Private Travis King expressed a willingness to seek refuge in the North or a third country, state media KCNA reported, saying that he "was disillusioned at the unequal American society."

According to the state media reports, Pyongyang said the US soldier confessed to crossing into the North because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army."

First official comment from North

It is the first public acknowledgement of the incident by North Korea.

The soldier entered into the North on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the heavily fortified border between the North and South.

North Korea said its investigation into King would continue.

US soldier crosses inter-Korean border into North Korea

How has the US responded?

A spokesperson for the Pentagon said that the US could not verify the comments reported by North Korean state media.

The US Department of Defense said it remains focused on King's safety and his return home.

"We remain focused on his safe return. The department’s priority is to bring Private King home, and that we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome," a Pentagon spokesperson said, according to Reuters news agency.

How did he end up in North Korea?

After a drunken pub brawl, an incident with police and a stay in a South Korean jail, King was being taken to the airport to fly back to Texas, when he broke free.

Instead of traveling to Fort Bliss for disciplinary hearings, King joined a DMZ sightseeing trip and crossed over the border in mid-July.

He is the first US citizen in five years to be detained in North Korea .

jsi/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Korean Peninsula marks 70 years since armistice of war

