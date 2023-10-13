Ukraine: North Korea supplied weapons to Moscow, says US

North Korea has supplied Russia with weapons for the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, the White House says.

The United States alleged on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The White House released images that it said show the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being transported via train to southwestern Russia.

The containers were shipped between Najin in northeastern North Korea and the Russian port of Dunay near Vladivostok from September 7 to October 1, according to the White House.

"We condemn [North Korea] for providing Russia with this military equipment," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Speculation about possible North Korean plans to restock Russia's munition stores flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to eastern Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

White House spokesperson Kirby said that the US believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies to boost North Korea's nuclear program — in return for munitions to replenish Russian stockpiles drained by the war in Ukraine.

"We will continue to monitor for any additional [North Korean] arms shipments to Russia," he said.

More to follow ...

mf/nm (AFP, AP)