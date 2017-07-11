Russia welcomes US counterproposals on ultimatums

Russia signaled some pleasure Friday with US proposals received in writing, in response to a series of ultimatums it had issued.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the counterproposals received by the United States were better than those received by NATO. The responses were to the ultimatums Russia had issued earlier this week over NATO expansion since 1997.

Russia has over 100,000 troops amassed on Ukraine's borders. The US and Europe have threatened "massive consequences" should Russia invade Ukraine.

It is unclear exactly what the US offered that NATO did not, but the US has held to its obligation to NATO allies and said NATO expansion and force posture were nonnegotiable.

John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, said Washington's counterproposals included curbs on military exercises and missiles in Europe. Sullivan said the US was now awaiting written responses from Moscow.

"If I put a gun on the table and come in peace, that's threatening," he said.

Lavrov said the US proposal had "grains of rationality" on what he termed "secondary issues." He called it "almost an example of diplomatic propriety," whereas the NATO response was "idealized."

"I was a little ashamed for the people who wrote these texts," Lavrov added, referring to the NATO response.

What else has Russia said?

Lavrov has cautioned against sanctions targeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin or plans to sever the country from the international banking transactions system known as SWIFT, saying it would be the equivalent of cutting diplomatic ties.

Additionally, Lavrov said he would be speaking with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock later Friday.

He also expects to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next few weeks.

What else have European leaders said?

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with President Putin on Friday in an attempt to urge him toward a diplomatic path, Paris said.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is in Brussels to shore up support for Ukraine in the face of a potential Russian invasion. Wallace previously penned an article in support of Ukraine, and the UK has also sent weapons.

Germany's foreign intelligence chief said Russia was prepared to invade Ukraine but had not yet decided to.

Speaking on Friday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said war is only possible if Belarus or Russia are attacked. Belarus is currently hosting Russian troops and conducting war games with Russia.

In Central Europe, Hungary's Viktor Orban said his country would seek more Russian gas as the country faces a supply crunch.

Russian warships were also conducting exercises in the Black Sea.

