Russia: Putin critic Ilya Yashin loses appeal on jail term

"In prison, I met murderers, rapists, and robbers who have received lesser sentences for their crimes," said Yashin.
In court, Yashin predicted that Russia will look differently in the future, with "thieves and murderers" removed from power.
"I realise that, once free, I will become one of those who will have to clean up this bloody mess," he said.
Why was Yashin sentenced?
Yashin was sentenced in December last year over a livestreamed YouTube video in which he talked about atrocities in Bucha near Kyiv, where civilians were found dead in the streets after Russian troops withdrew from the area.
In the video, Yashin discussed reports by Western journalists of atrocities and was doubtful of Moscow's claim that such reports are staged as a "provocation" against Russia.
Before his sentence, Yashin urged Russian President Putin to "immediately stop this madness, recognize that the policy on Ukraine was wrong, pull back troops from its territory and switch to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict."
When Putin was asked about the case during a news conference after Yashin's sentence in December, he asked who Yashin was.
Crackdown on freedoms in Russia
Courts across Russia have increasingly handed out sentences to critics of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Discrediting the military can be punished with a maximum of five years in prison, while a conviction of "spreading deliberately false information" about it, which is Yashin's charge, carries a sentence of up to 15 years.