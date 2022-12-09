  1. Skip to content
Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin behind glass in court
Ilya Yashin behind glass in courtImage: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/picture alliance
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russian opposition politician sentenced to 8+ years jail

22 minutes ago

Yashin was sentenced by a court for spreading "fake information" about the army. He had published a YouTube video discussing atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KjD4

Ilya Yashin, a Russian opposition politician, receved a sentence of eight years and six months on Friday for charges that he spread "fake information" by detailing evidence of atrocities carried out in Bucha, near the capital Kyiv.

Russian authorities allege Yashin had committed a a "provocation" against Russia.

Elliot Higgins on Conflict Zone

His trial was focused on a YouTube video he published in April, in which he discussed what Western journalists had uncovered in Bucha.

After the verdict, Yashin wrote on social media, "With this hysterical verdict, the authorities want to intimidate us all but, in fact, it only shows their weakness. Strong leaders are calm and confident."

He added, "Only weaklings try to shut everybody up and scorch any kind of dissent."

Russia's law against 'false' information

After invading Ukraine on February 24, Russia passed a law that allows for 15-year jail sentences for disseminating allegedly false information about Moscow's "special military operation."

The last statement Yashin made to the court earlier this week consisted of an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yashin described him as "the person responsible for this slaughter," and kindly requested that he "stop this madness."

Is Putin ruining Ukraine, Belarus, Russia?

Yashin added, "Looking at the consequences of this monstrous war, you yourself probably realise what a grave error you committed," and noted how "Our army isn't being greeted with flowers. They call us punishers and occupiers. The words 'death' and 'destruction' are now firmly associated with your name."

Yashin then turned to his supporters who he urged to remain positive despite the "slaughter" and "monstrous war."

"Please don't fall into despair and don't forget that this is our country," Yashin said. "It is worth fighting for. Be bold, don't give way to evil, and resist."

Fellow imprisoned anti-Putin opposition political leader Alexey Navalny dismissed the verdict against Yashin as "another shameless and lawless verdict" from the penal colony where he currently resides.

On social media, Navalny added, "This is another reason why we must fight and I have no doubt that we will win in the end."

ar/aw (AFP, Reuters)

