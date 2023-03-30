  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Wall Street Journal logo on a smartphone
Evan Gershkovich had been covering Russian discontent with the war in Ukraine for The Wall Street JournalImage: Miguel Candela/Zuma/IMAGO
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for 'spying'

29 minutes ago

Russian security services have accused US reporter Evan Gershkovich of gathering intelligence on its military. They have provided no evidence for their claim.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PTpp

Russia's FSB security agency said on Thursday that it had arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow correspondent Evan Gershkovich, state media reported. 

In a statement quoted by Interfax news service, the FSB said that it had "stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991... who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government."

The security service accused him of gathering information on "the activities of one of the enterprises of the military-defense complex" in Russia "for the American side."

"The Wall Street Journal is deeply concerned for the safety of Mr. Gershkovich," the newspaper said in a statement reacting to his detention.

Journalist was covering Russian discontent

Gershkovich, who has also worked for several other international media outlets in the past, has long covered Russia and Ukraine. His most recent series of articles for the Journal cover the economic distress of ordinary Russians as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, as well as highlighting the voices of disillusioned Russian soldiers and the clampdown against the anti-war movement across the country.

Gershkovich was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural mountains. FSB has offered no evidence for its claims.

Russia has tightened censorship laws since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, in what Moscow refers to as a "special military operation."

Andrei Soldatov, who writes about Russia's security agencies from outside the country, said on social media: "Evan Gershkovich is a very good and brave journalist, not a spy, for Christ's sake. [His detention] is a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. And it means that the FSB is off the leash."
 

Prominent Russians' private criticism leaked

es/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex

Ukraine updates: Orthodox monks in Kyiv refuse eviction

Ukraine updates: Orthodox monks in Kyiv refuse eviction

The Orthodox monks accused of Russia links have been ordered out of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery. But they refuse to vacate the complex. DW has the latest.
Conflicts8 minutes ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex

Ukraine updates: Orthodox monks in Kyiv refuse eviction

Conflicts8 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Society27 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ma Ying-jeou surrounded by microphones speaking before leaving for Shanghai

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Tuchel | neuer Trainer bei Bayern München

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

Soccer1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage