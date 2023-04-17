Russia jails Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza for treason

Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been found guilty of treason and jailed for 25 years in Russia. The 41-year-old criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and told the court he stood by his words.

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was found guilty on charges of treason and denigrating the military by a court in Moscow on Monday.

The critic of President Vladmir Putin was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

It's the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia criminalized criticism of its military soon after its invasion of Ukraine last February.

After the trial, conducted behind closed doors, the court said that it found Kaza-Murza guilty of spreading "false" information about the military and of being affiliated with an "undesirable organization."

Who is Vladimir Kara-Murza?

Vladimir Kara-Murza is a 41-year-old former journalist and prominent opposition politician who holds Russian and British passports.

He spent years lobbying foreign governments to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. He had close links to Boris Nemtsov, a leading opposition figure assassinated near the Kremlin in 2015.

Russian state prosecutors secured their desired maximum 25-year sentence on charges including treason and discrediting the Russian military by criticizing what the Kremlin refers to as its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In his final speech to the court before Monday's verdict, Kara-Murza compared his trial to one of Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s and to later Soviet-era cases. He declined to ask the court to acquit him, saying he stood by and was proud of what he had said.

"Criminals are supposed to repent of what they had done. I, on the other hand, am in prison for my political views," Kara-Murza said. "I also know that the day will come when the darkness over our country will dissipate."

'Running away would be a gift to the Kremlin'

Kara-Murza's supporters say the father of three and 2022 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize winner has survived two past attempted poisonings but Russian authorities deny any involvement in any alleged attacks. His lawyers say he suffers from a serious nerve disorder as a result.

Kara-Murza was charged last October after giving critical speeches at public events internationally, including in Helsinki, Lisbon and Washington.

Speaking to DW in late 2021, Kara-Murza compared his case with that of fellow jailed and poisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny and said that he had no intention to leave Russia, although he had arranged for his family to do so.

"Running away would be a gift to the Kremlin," he said. "That's exactly what they want. And, once political activists leave the country, they lose the moral right, the moral authority, to continue their work."

msh/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)