Russia: Police raid multiple properties connected to Navalny organization

Police in Moscow raided apartments and offices belonging to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his associates on Wednesday. It is unclear whether arrests were made and what police were looking for.

It is reported that Navalny's wife Yulia was in one of the apartments and his brother Oleg in the other. Police also raided two offices belonging to Navalny's FBK anti-corruption organization. Several social media users posted images and video of police breaking down doors at the apartments as well as the offices. One user posted video of "special units breaking down the door to the 'Navalny Live' studio"

On January 13, Navalny was immediately arrested upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had received medical treatment after an assassination attempt. There is international consensus that Russian security forces were behind his poisoning, though the Kremlin vehemently denies the allegations.

The poisoning and renewed arrest of the opposition figure have caused international outrage. His arrest also sparked massive protests calling for his release over the weekend. During the protests, which authorities say were illegal as well as in violation of coronavirus measures in the country, nearly 4,000 arrests were made.

Navalny, a perennial thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently released a video revealing a massive billion-dollar Black Sea palace purportedly owned by Putin and paid for with corruption money from numerous oligarchs to curry favor with the strongman. Putin, who is known to maintain bank accounts in the names of supporters, denied the accusation, saying the building did not belong to him or his family.

Navalny's organization has called for renewed protests this weekend.

