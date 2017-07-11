Russia launches Donbas offensive, Ukraine says — live updates

Biden set to hold a call to discuss Ukraine with allies

Ukraine says the 'second wave' of the war has started

Russian forces claim dozens of airstrikes overnight

This story was last updated at 9:35 UTC/GMT

Russia confirms launching 'next phase'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is beginning a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

"The next phase of this operation is now beginning," Lavrov said in an interview with India Today.

"I am sure that this will be a very important moment of the entire special operation," he added.

Russia has bombed cities and reduced civilian areas to rubble since invading Ukraine on February 24. It denies targeting civilians, however, and says it is taking part in a "special operation" to demilitarize its neighbor.

Lavrov said the operation's aim was to liberate the self-declared separatist republics of Donetskand Luhansk.

He also said Moscow was not considering the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine and claimed that Russian troops there are only targeting the country's military infrastructure and not the civilian population.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine overnight.

Russia's new offensive will fail, says Ukraine presidential adviser

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is going "very cautiously" and will ultimately not succeed.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian troops were trying to find "sensitive spots" in Ukraine's defenses, but added: "Their offensive will fail — I give you a 99% guarantee — they simply do not have enough strength."

Russian troops have been regrouping to focus on a new offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region after they were pushed back from the capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials announced Tuesday that Russian forces were now attempting to push through Ukrainian defenses along much of the front line in the country's east.

"The battle for Donbas, which was announced and apparently began yesterday, is under way and is going very cautiously. The battle will not go in Russia's favor," Arestovych said on national television.

Russia carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine — Defense Ministry

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine overnight.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian officials said Moscow had launched a major offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Two storage depots for Tochka-U tactical missile warheads were destroyed in Chervona Polyana in the eastern Luhansk region and Balakleya in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that three command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces and 53 areas containing equipment and military personnel were also hit.

Ukrainian officials have not verified the reports.

Russia calls on Mariupol Azovstal steel plant defenders to surrender

Pro-Russian separatist forces launched an attack Tuesday on the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Russia's state-owned news agency RIA cited a separatist spokesperson as saying.

"Part of the assault teams specially chosen for the attack of this site have already begun their work," said Eduard Basurin, spokesperson for the self-proclaimed "people's republic" in Donetsk.

Russia's Defense Ministry called on Ukrainian forces defending the facility to lay down their arms by midday.

"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed to remain alive," the ministry said. Ukrainian forces have rejected previous calls by Moscow to surrender Mariupol.

Mariupol has been under siege since the start of Russia's invasion. Russian forces claim to have most of the city under control. The Azovstal is one of the last locations where Ukrainian forces are holding out.

Smoke rises over the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol on April 14

No humanitarian corridors for third consecutive day — Ukraine

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Tuesday that no civilian evacuations would be carried out for a third consecutive day.

Vereshchuk said that Kyiv was unable to secure Russia's agreement for the establishment of evacuation corridors.

She added intensive shelling continued in the Donbas region, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia launched a new offensive.

She said "difficult negotiations" were underway on arranging humanitarian corridors in the southern region of Kherson and in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

US military affairs analyst joins Ukrainian international legion

Malcolm Nance, a well-known US media commentator on military affairs announced on MSNBC that he has "joined the international legion here in Ukraine."

Nance was an officer in the US Navy from 1980 to 2001 and specialized in cryptography and counterterrorism. He is one of the most high-profile Americans to join the fight in Ukraine.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian sides of the conflict have made use of foreign fighters, with Russia bringing in Chechens and Syrians and Ukraine drawing thousands of fighters largely from Western countries.

Biden to discuss Ukraine with US partners

US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of US allies on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine after Kyiv announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

"The president will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said in a statement.

Ukraine says Russian forces launch Donbas offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops have started a long-anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine.

"We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that a "significant portion of the Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive."

There has been no comment thus far from Russia's Defense Ministry on the latest fighting.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Tuesday that Russian forces were attempting to take full control of the eastern Donbas region.

"The occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire frontline in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions," a statement said.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian National Security Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Russian forces had taken over the Luhansk town of Kreminna and one other town, but elsewhere the Ukrainian military was holding out its defense.

Ukraine has been anticipating a renewed Russian assault on Donbas since Russian forces began to pull back from central regions of Ukraine, including towns around the capital Kyiv, in late March.

"The second wave of the war has started," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Monday in reference to the Russian offensive.

Russia has also continued trying to capture the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege since the beginning of the invasion. Control of Mariupol is crucial for Russia as it attempts to secure the Azov coast and create a corridor between Crimea and Donbas.

Summary of Monday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol said Russian troops had been "forcibly deporting" civilians from Mariupol to Russia or Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine.

Several weapon shipments have reached Ukraine since the US unveiled a new $800-million (€742 million) package of military aid last week, a senior Pentagon official said. "There have been four flights from the United States arriving into the theater just yesterday" with a fifth flight due shortly, according to the official cited by the AFP news agency.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said he had not spoken to Vladimir Putin after mass killings of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and in other towns were reported in early April.

Vladimir Putin honored the unit that allegedly committed atrocities in Bucha for the "mass heroism and valor, tenacity and courage." He gave the 64th motorized rifle brigade the honorary title of "Guards." The brigade was allegedly deployed in the town when civilians were executed.

Russia's defense ministry also confirmed a strike on Lviv in western Ukraine, saying they have targeted a military logistic center.

More than 4.9 million citizens of Ukraine have fled the country following Russia's invasion, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

