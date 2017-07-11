Russia expels US and Polish diplomats over sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday announced that Russia would expel 10 US and 3 Polish diplomats in retaliation for them having respectively expelled 10 and 3 Russian diplomats on Thursday.

Lavrov also noted that eight US officials had been added to Russia's sanctions lists and that Moscow would take moves to limit the activity of US non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that it says are interfering in Russian politics.

Though Lavrov emphasized Moscow could undertake more "painful measures" in the future, he said it would refrain from doing so at this juncture.

The move came after the US announced a new raft of sanctions in response to what Washington says were Russian cyberattacks on US government websites in the massive 2020 SolarWinds hack as well as political interference in the recent 2020 US presidential election.

How far will Russia go?

Though Russia has shown that it can make life difficult for the US and its allies, analysts say that Moscow will likely stop short of further measures so as not to further escalate an already tense situation. This week's US sanctions come on top of a slew of other sanctions on the country for various malign activity including the attempted murder of political opponents of the Kremlin and aggressions against neighboring Ukraine.

The situation has grown more intense of late as Russia has continued to amass troops at the Ukraine border and in occupied Crimea.

When US President Joe Biden announced his country's sanctions on Thursday he said he was willing to work with Russia and offered to meet with its long-time leader President Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said the invitation was being analyzed.

js/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)