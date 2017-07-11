EU, US impose sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny poisoning

The US on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over the near-fatal poisoning of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, Biden administration officials said.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, the senior White House officials said the sanctions were being imposed in coordination with the European Union, and urged the release of Navalny from prison.

What we know so far

Senior administration officials did not immediately identify the Russian officials named in the sanctions

The Biden administration announced sanctions for 14 businesses and another enterprise, most of which it said were involved in production of biological and chemical agents

The US has also said it plans to respond soon to the Russian hack of federal government agencies and private corporations which exposed potentially sensitive information to the Kremlin

mvb/rs (Reuters, dpa)