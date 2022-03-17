Russia energy ban: Why is it so controversial in the EU?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
EU countries seem divided on whether they should ban imports of Russian gas and oil. DW correspondent Thomas Sparrow explains the reasons.
The war in Ukraine has wreaked havoc on the global economy as the world reels from high energy and metal prices. As the war rages, DW looks at the fallout on commodity markets since the February 24 invasion.
Many Germans are calling for an immediate ban on Russian gas and oil imports. Nemanja Rujevic says that would only harm Germany and have no impact on the war in Ukraine.
Commodity markets are in the spotlight as Russia keeps selling its oil and gas through specialized dealers in Switzerland. The business brings in billions of dollars that could be used to fight the war in Ukraine.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gasoline and diesel prices have exploded in Germany. Yet the price of crude oil has already fallen again. Who profits from high prices at the pump?
