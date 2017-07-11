Russia committed 'war crimes' in Ukraine according to UN investigators

The United Nations said on Friday that its investigators have found evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," the Commission of Inquiry chief told the UN Human Rights Council.

The commission was set up in May to investigate claims of war crimes. They have so far focused on four regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

"We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited. The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements,'' Erik Mose, the commission's chairman, said.

The UN investigators spoke with over 150 victims and witnesses and visited 27 towns and settlements where they also investigated graves as well as detention and torture centers.

The commission presented testimonies of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity by former detainees in Russian detention centers.

Mose also said they had found evidence of an unspecified number of Russian soldiers who had committed crimes of sexual or gender-based violence. Their victims' ages ranged from 4 to 82 years old.

The team also looked into two cases of mistreatment of Russians by Ukrainian soldiers.

"Tomorrow will mark seven months since the outset of the hostilities in Ukraine," the commission said in a statement. "We are concerned by the suffering that the international armed conflict in Ukraine has imposed on the civilian population."

"This is illustrated by the figures updated regularly by the [Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)] concerning deaths and injuries and by the [UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)] with respect to refugees and internally displaced persons," the statement added. "The recent discovery of yet additional graves illustrates the gravity of the situation."

This is a breaking news story, more to come…

ab/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)