Russia-Ukraine updates: Evidence of war crimes near Izium, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday blasted Russia over the discovery of more than 400 bodies at a mass grave in an area recaptured by Ukraine's military.

"Russia leaves only death and suffering," he wrote on social media, along with the words: "Murderers. Torturers."

In a separate interview, Zelenskyy told Reuters news agency there was some evidence of torture and war crimes at the site near the northeastern city of Izium.

"They all have the signs of violent death," regional governor Oleg Synegubov said of the discovery. "There are bodies with hands tied behind."

Most of the dead were civilians.

A Ukrainian official said they had found 10 alleged "torture centers" in the wider Kharkiv region that was recaptured from Russian invaders.

Ukraine's military forces have recovered a swathe of territory in recent days in a lightning counter-offensive in the east and south.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights office said it plans to send a team to verify the claims.

War reporting is 'a special challenge when it's your home': Olga Rudenko

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on September 16.

US pledges new military aid for Ukraine

The United States has announced further military aid worth $600 million for Ukraine. The package includes rocket launchers that have recently played an important role in helping Kyiv's forces to secure wins against the Russian army.

The aid is supposed to help keep the offensive going and to "boost momentum," the White House said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the aid was "carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine's hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.''

He praised the ''admirable grit and determination'' of Ukrainian soldiers "defending their homeland and fighting for their future.''

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the US has sent military aid worth over $15 billion to Ukraine. The Defense Department has delivered weapons and ammunition on more than 20 occasions.

Berlin: Moscow's defense reserves likely smaller than assumed

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Moscow's military reserve could be smaller than initially assumed after suffering significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine amid the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive.

"Russia's military has suffered significant losses by now — both in troops and equipment," Lambrecht said in an interview published Friday.

No delivery of battle tanks until further notice, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not fulfill Ukraine's request for the delivery of German battle tanks until further notice, government sources said, adding that they don't foresee a change in the chancellor's position "in the foreseeable future".

"He remains very true to his line," the sources added.

Scholz has repeatedly argued that Germany will not take "national unilateral action" on the issue of supplying armored personnel carriers and battle tanks to Ukraine. Such equipment could at best be supplied jointly with allies.

The German government "does not currently see any other countries that would supply battle tanks," the sources in Berlin said. The government was also not reacting to pressure from allies. There was "neither pressure nor requests from the White House in Washington for us to supply specific weapons systems - for example, battle tanks - to Ukraine."

At the same time, Scholz stressed that Germany's refusal to make such deliveries would not have to last forever: "We will continue to look at what we can do to help, depending on the situation," the sources said.

Kremlin in 'certain amount of disarray,' Russia expert tells DW

With military aid from the US, Ukraine has been able to make recent advances against Russian troops.

Jenny Mathers, an expert in Russian politics and security and a senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University in Wales, shares her insights on how the current defeats for the Russian army are impacting President Vladimir Putin and how he's perceived.

Mathers said: "The Kremlin is in a certain amount of disarray and confusion and, perhaps, in shock. They certainly didn't expect this dramatic counteroffensive [to result] in a humiliating defeat by their own forces in Ukraine. At every step of the way, this war has not gone the way that Putin and his supporters have wanted it to."

This disarray had an impact on how Putin was perceived in the country and his image as a strongman was suddenly faltering, she said.

"So much of Putin's strength comes from reputation and it comes from other people's responses to him. And once there's evidence that that strength is perhaps not quite what we thought it was, then the whole edifice begins to crumble and is certainly very vulnerable," Mathers explained.

Germany to review export legislation for arms

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German government is prepared to review export legislation for ammunition and other weaponry involving several countries.

"This may come as a surprise to some, but the German government is prepared to do so," Scholz said, according to the text of his speech in Berlin.

In the past, criticism had been directed towards Germany because of national regulations on the export of military equipment which impaired cooperation on the European level.

"It is not only NATO and the EU that have strategically repositioned ourselves. We are also working on this nationally," says Scholz.

He added that Russia under President Vladimir Putin currently poses the greatest threat.

Stoltenberg: 'Not the beginning of the end of the war'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned against expectations of the war ending soon despite Ukraine's recent military successes against Russia.

"It is of course extremely encouraging to see that Ukrainian forces have been able to retake territory and also strike behind Russian lines," Stoltenberg told Britain's national broadcaster BBC.

"At the same time, we have to understand that this is not the beginning of the end of the war. We have to be prepared for this to drag on for a long time."

More on the war in Ukraine

Builders in Kyiv are working non-stop to repair homes damaged by Russian shelling. Residents hope to move back in before the temperatures drop. Read DW's report on how reconstruction is booming in Kyiv.

In a new blueprint for a postwar order, several countries are to guarantee Ukraine's security as a precursor to NATO membership. Russia has expressed its disapproval in no uncertain terms. DW looked at Ukraine's push for security guarantees in new world order.

los/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)