Russia, China block UNSC action over North Korea tests

"The DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is acting with impunity in the face of the Security Council's inaction," read a joint statement delivered by US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and signed by 14 countries.
Earlier in the meeting, the US circulated a proposed presidential statement — a step below a legally binding resolution — condemning the missile launches and calling for North Korea to abide by current UN sanctions in place banning Pyongyang from carrying out ballistic missile and nuclear tests.
However, such statements require signatures from all 15 Security Council members to be adopted.
Russia's deputy UN Ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, said the reason for North Korea's growing aggression is "Washington's desire to force Pyongyang into unilateral disarmament by implementing sanctions and exerting force."