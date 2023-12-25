Russia: Alexei Navalny located in Siberia prison, allies say

Russian jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, whose whereabouts had been unknown for almost three weeks, is in a penal colony in northern Russia, his allies said. His lawyer was granted access.

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Monday that the Russian opposition figure had been located in a penal colony in Russia's far north, in the Yamalo-Nenets region of western Siberia.

"We have found Alexey Navalny. He is now in IK-3 settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," Yarmysh wrote on social media, using alternative spellings for Navalny and the region's names.

"His lawyer visited him today. Alexey is doing well," she said.

Navalny's whereabouts had been unknown for weeks, with friends and family unable to reach him, and court appointments in the various cases against him had been delayed in recent days without authorities providing reasons why.

This had prompted concerns for his well-being and appeals for information, including from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in recent days.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/xx (AFP, Reuters)