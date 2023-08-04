  1. Skip to content
Human RightsRussian Federation

Navalny: Russia opposition leader gets 19 more years in jail

2 hours ago

Alexei Navalny's supporters say the charges against him, over his now-closed political movement, are trumped up. He is already serving a nearly 12-year sentence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UlX0
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny behind bars
Navalny was poisoned in August 2020 with what Western doctors say was a Novichock nerve agentImage: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

The Kremlin's most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny, was jailed for 19 additional years Friday after being convicted of extremism in a closed-door trial that his supporters called a sham to keep him locked up and out of Russian politics.

The 47-year-old is already serving a nearly 12-year sentence for fraud, contempt of court and other charges.

On Friday, Navalny was found guilty of founding and financing an extremist organization and trivializing Nazism.

The charges relate to his role in his now-defunct political movement inside Russia, which the authorities said had been trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilize social and political organizations.

Russian prosecutors had requested a 20-year sentence.

The trial was not held in a courtroom but in the Melekhovo penal colony, some 260 kilometers (161 miles) from Moscow.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, and his associate Daniel Kholodny are seen at a TV screen as they appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service,
Journalists were not let into the courtroom, but able to watch proceedings on CCTV from a special media room nearbyImage: Russian Federal Penitentiary Service/AP/picture alliance

Court ruling roundly condemned

The Kremlin denied the charges were trumped up, insisting Navalny's case is purely a legal matter for the courts.

The European Union however condemned what it called another politically motivated ruling and called for Navalny's immediate release.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock labeled the new sentence for Navalny "sheer injustice."

The United Nations rights chief called for Navalny's immediate release.

"The new sentence imposed today on opposition figure Alexei Navalny raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalization of the court system for political purposes in Russia," Volker Turk said in a statement.

France condemned the verdict "in the strongest terms."

"The inequitable conditions, arbitrary foundations and unwarranted outcome of this trial are proof of the judicial persecution Mr Navalny has suffered, and the Russian authorities' lack of respect for due process and the rule of law,"  a foreign office spokeswoman said.

Navalny prepared supporters for 'Stalinist' sentence

On Thursday, the activist warned supporters on social media: "It's going to be a long sentence. What is called 'Stalinist.'"

How much support does Navalny have in Russia?

Navalny is a prominent opposition figure in Russia who leveraged social media and public irritation with the Kremlin to rise to stardom before being targeted by authorities.

At one stage, he campaigned across the country to be president, published corruption investigations that embarrassed Putin and other senior government officials and rallied massive crowds onto Russia's streets.

A woman holds a "Free Navalny" sign at a protest in Berlin, Germany on June 4, 2023
The targeting of Navalny by the Kremlin has drawn protests across Russia and in GermanyImage: Nikita Batalov/DW

Poisoning shocked the world

In August 2020, Navalny was the victim of a near-fatal poisoning attack in Siberia with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, which the West has blamed on Russia's intelligence agency, the FSB.

A former lawyer, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany following treatment in early 2021.

The decision put him on a collision course with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was immediately arrested upon arrival in Moscow.

Navalny's anti-corruption group was shuttered and labeled "extremist," and his top allies have either been imprisoned or are in exile.

His arrest spurred some of the largest demonstrations Russia had seen in decades. 

Putin's relentless critic Alexei Navalny

Navalny has denounced Russia's war in Ukraine

Navalny now only appears in grainy videos from court hearings at his maximum-security prison but continues to slam the Kremlin for what he sees as its latest folly: Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has stepped up its clampdown on dissent since launching large-scale hostilities in Ukraine in 2022.

Navalny's team says he has been harassed in prison and repeatedly moved to a punitive solitary confinement cell.

He says guards have subjected him and other inmates to "torture by Putin," making them listen to the president's speeches.

lo,mm/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

