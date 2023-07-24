  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Rule of LawRussian Federation

Russia jails Navalny aide on 'extremism' charges

1 hour ago

A campaign organizer for imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in prison as Russian authorities continue to crack down on political opposition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UJpQ
A sign reading free Navalny
Alexei Navalny and his political organization has become a symbol of resistance in RussiaImage: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Russian authorities on Monday sentenced an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to nine years in prison for "participating in an extremist organization," Navalny's team announced on Telegram. 

Vadim Ostanin was head of Navalny's office in the Siberian city of Barnaul and was detained in December 2021. He was also charged with belonging to a nonprofit that "infringes on citizens' rights."

According to Navalny's team, Ostanin had carried out "legal political work."

Ostanin's conviction is part of a wider crackdown on political opposition in Russia. This has intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Navalny is an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was arrested in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany where he had been recovering from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. 

Russia cracks down Putin's political opponents 

As Russian authorities continue to go after Putin's critics, many of Navalny's political allies have either fled into exile or been arrested. Moscow banned Navalny's political organizations in 2021.

Recently, Lilia Chanysheva, another Navalny ally from Ufa in central Russia, was sentenced to over seven years in prison on similar charges. 

Ostanin had described the squalid conditions of his prison cell as "six square meters in a basement with a window covered with debris" that would flood and was full of rats and spiders. 

Navalny is currently incarcerated in a maximum security prison outside Moscow on several charges including fraud and contempt of court. Last week, prosecutors requested an additional 20-year term on "extremism" charges.

Navalny maintains that the charges and his lengthy prison sentences are an attempt to silence Russia's political opposition. 

In a statement released Thursday by his legal team, Navalny said: "Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable. The case of that person is hopeless."

wmr/nm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A firefighter tries to put out a wildfire in Asklipio village, on Rhodes island
Live

Greece wildfires: PM warns of 'difficult days ahead'

Politics11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Biochar briquettes are drying in the sun.

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Nature and Environment8 hours ago05:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of bikers riding along a street

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Business8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An augmented reality picture that features among others a girl with a ponytail holding her arms up, stylized trees and an outline of a human heart.

Bayreuth Festival: Richard Wagner's work gets 3D effect

Bayreuth Festival: Richard Wagner's work gets 3D effect

Theater4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Society6 hours ago05:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage