Asia

Rohingya gripped by fear as repatriation to Myanmar begins

As a bilateral agreement to return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar is set to take effect, there have been unconfirmed reports of refugees disappearing from camps to avoid a forced return to the violence-marred country.

Myanmar Flucht Rohingya (picture-alliance/abaca)

In October, a UN fact-finding mission said that that an"ongoing genocide" is still taking place in Myanmar against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority group living in the country's western Rakhine state.

On November 15, despite warnings from the UN and aid organizations, the final phase of a "repatriation" plan is set to kick in, which will begin large-scale refugee returns from Bangladesh back to Myanmar. Early reports say that over 2,000 people are part of a group that Bangladesh plans to return.

Read more: Pace of Rohingya repatriation depends on Myanmar, says Bangladeshi official 

Bangladeshi authorities have said that only those who volunteer will be returned, but the UN says that many refugees fear turning back. "We have noticed the news of the disappearance of some Rohingya from the camps," Joseph Surja Tripura, a public information officer for the UN Human Rights Agency (UNHCR), told DW, adding that the contract between Myanmar and Bangladesh says that no one can be "forcibly" repatriated.

"We have been trying to find out whether everyone is returning willingly," said Tripura. 

In early 2018, Myanmar and Bangladesh began negotiating a repatriation deal that outlines the return of Rohingya that have fled Myanmar since 2016.

Read more: Did UN 'self-censorship' aggravate Rohingya crisis in Myanmar?

Since August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya have fled their homes and villages in Rakhine to neighboring Bangladesh after a brutal scorched-earth campaign carried out by Myanmar's military following an attack by Rohingya insurgents on Myanmar security forces.

According to an exhaustive investigation by Amnesty International, there are details obtained by survivors outlining "the murder, rape, torture, and village burning that the Myanmar security forces carried out in attacking the Rohingya in villages across Rakhine."

Read more: Rohingya genocide: Will Myanmar generals face ICC justice?

The UN has called the campaign a "textbook definition of ethnic cleansing." In December 2017, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) released a report outlining that in 2017 between August 25 and September 24 alone, an estimated 6,700 people, including 730 children, were killed as a result of "clearance operations" in Rakhine.

Watch video 02:27
Now live
02:27 mins.

UN releases damning report on Myanmar military

Nothing left?

"We think that the situation in Myanmar isn't comfortable enough yet for Rohingya to return there. We think more needs to be done in Myanmar before repatriating them there," said Tripura.

As Myanmar considers the Rohingya to be "stateless" illegal aliens, and will not grant them citizenship in Myanmar, "repatriation" of the refugees would have a limited effect in reducing their suffering.

Read more: Myanmar military top brass involved in Rohingya atrocities: Amnesty International

'I left my body there': A displaced Rohingya woman's story

Many Rohingya villages in Rakhine were destroyed and most of the refugees currently living in camps like Cox's Bazar's in Bangladesh no longer have homes to return to.

"We won't return to Myanmar until our security is ensured there," Rohingya refugee, Abul Kashem, told a DW correspondent on Tuesday in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

"They have to return our land and property to us. They are still attacking Rohingya there. Houses have been burnt. Torture has been going on. We don't see any hope for security there," said Kashem.

Rohingya Flüchtlingslager (Getty Images/P. Bronstein)

Over 720,000 Rohingya refugees fled to the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh

No guarantees

In August, Bangladesh's refugee, relief and repatriation commissioner, Abul Kalam, told DW that Myanmar had not been able to "reconstruct villages and homes" for Rohingya. However, he added that reception centers and a transit camp would be ready for use.

At the time, Kalam pointed out that there was no guarantee that Rohingya would be able to return to their villages or places where they wished to stay, as stipulated in the agreement. Four months later as repatriation is set to begin, it is not clear if these issues have been resolved.

On Tuesday, Kalam told DW that Bangladesh and Myanmar were "ready" to repatriate Rohingya refugees, adding that he was not sure if refugees were fleeing the camps. 

"We haven't got any concrete information on the disappearance of Rohingya refugees from any camp," said Kalam. "We will know about it once the head count is done. We have started the repatriation process based on the primary list," he added.

Read more: Rohingya people in Myanmar: What you need to know

However, a Rohingya refugee, Nurul Haque, told a DW correspondent in Cox's Bazar, that she fled Balukhali refugee camp after hearing about plans to repatriate the Rohingya living there to Myanmar. "We don't want to return to Myanmar. They will torture us if we go there," she said.

"We came to Bangladesh after suffering for a long time," Mohammad Amin, another refugee living in Cox's Bazar, told a DW correspondent. "We have been tortured there. Our lands were grabbed. We demand justice."

"We want to get back everything that was looted from us over the years. Our security has to be ensured. Only then we will return to Myanmar. Otherwise, we won't go there."

As of Wednesday, there have been reports of an increased military presence at the camps, with the AFP news agency reporting police and soldiers conducting patrols and checking ID cards.

Additional reporting by DW correspondents in Bangladesh, Harun Ur Rashid Swapan and Abdur Rahim.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (Zahirul Islam Shimul)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Dusty, hot and crowded – and almost as big as Cologne

    Rohingya began fleeing Myanmar to Bangladesh decades ago, resulting in the Kutupalong refugee camp near the southeastern city, Cox’s Bazar. But the camp population has increased dramatically since August 2017 and additional camps have been set up. Almost a million people now live in Kutupalong – a city almost the size of Cologne, but lacking the infrastructure.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Soccer fever in the refugee camp

    International flags were flying at the entrance to the Kutupalong refugee camp during the World Cup. Among the many Brazilian and Argentinian flags were also occasional German ones. Soccer fever was alive in other parts of the camp and in surrounding villages as well. The young community journalists were there to cover it, adding a touch of joy even in a time of crisis.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Monsoon floods and landslides

    Coping with extreme weather conditions is one of the hardest challenges. Cyclones threaten the camp in the spring, torrential rains take over during the monsoon season. Community reporters of the “Palonger Hotha” program offer listeners vital information for survival. This includes where to find bamboo sticks to reinforce shelters, and areas that need to be evacuated due to potential mudslides.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    No one stays dry

    Another goal of the radio program is to strengthen the way people see themselves, by taking their daily lives seriously. The reporter team, made up of young Rohingyas and local Bangladeshis, asks families, for example, how their lives are affected when they have to huddle together for hours, due to the weather conditions.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Collecting constructive ideas

    The reporters look for constructive ideas that can inspire the listeners. One reporter, Sajeda, reported on “hanging vegetable gardens”, where beans are planted as a way to increase the food supply despite limited space. The reporters also look at household remedies for curing illnesses that, due to hygiene issues, spread during the rainy season.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Education instead of a “lost generation”

    How can children learn to remember their way home? What can they do to not get lost in the refugee camp? And what are the challenges facing the camp’s Learning Centers? Education for the refugee children is of special concern to the reporter, Iqbal. There are so far no real schools for the children.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    New for Rohingya: Elefant alarms

    The refugee camp lies along the migration route for the Asian elephants. Several camp residents, however, were killed in early 2018 when they tried to chase the elephants away. In response, the United Nations held a seminar showing how people should act when elephants approach. “Palonger Hotha” reporters covered this for their program.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Locals can give advice

    Unlike the new refugees, locals know from experience how to react if approached by an elephant: stay calm, don’t move, and the elephant will walk away on its own. DW Akademie trainer Andrea Marshall and translator Romana Akther Shanta learned this in July, on their way to the production of the 12th radio show.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Logging green hills

    Some local Bangladeshis have found work connected to the refugee camp, but also complain that food prices have risen in the region since the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya. Green hills have since been logged because the refugees need space and firewood. This is why it is so important that the community radio program also covers the views of locals.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Conflict-sensitive approach

    Working together with local trainer Mainul Khan, the “Palonger Hotha” team learns how to deal carefully with potentially sensitive topics. The program does not cover politics. On the other hand, the UNHCR’s “Smart Card”, that is supposed to facilitate the (voluntary) return to Myanmar but which many Rohingya find suspicious, is well reported on.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Overcoming trauma

    Traumatic experiences also mark the first anniversary of the mass exodus that began August 25. But at the same time, many people say they are starting to face their trauma – slowly, step by step.

    Author: Andrea Marshall


