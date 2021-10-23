Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Rohingya are a mainly Muslim ethnic minority in Myanmar, which originates from the Indian subcontinent. For centuries, they have lived predominantly in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine - also known as Arakan.
Viewed by the UN and the US as one of the world's most persecuted minorities, thousands of Rohingya from Myanmar and Bangladesh flee their countries every year in an attempt to reach mainly Muslim-majority countries. They are not officially recognized by the Myanmar government as citizens. The Buddhist majority there has been accused of subjecting them to discrimination and violence. This page shows an automatic compilation of DW content.
