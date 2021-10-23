Visit the new DW website

The Rohingya are a mainly Muslim ethnic minority in Myanmar, which originates from the Indian subcontinent. For centuries, they have lived predominantly in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine - also known as Arakan.

Viewed by the UN and the US as one of the world's most persecuted minorities, thousands of Rohingya from Myanmar and Bangladesh flee their countries every year in an attempt to reach mainly Muslim-majority countries. They are not officially recognized by the Myanmar government as citizens. The Buddhist majority there has been accused of subjecting them to discrimination and violence. This page shows an automatic compilation of DW content.

TOPSHOT - People wait outside the Insein Prison in Yangon on October 18, 2021, as authorities announced more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government would be released. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

UN fears 'mass atrocities' in Myanmar as troops gather 23.10.2021

"These tactics are ominously reminiscent of those employed by the military before its genocidal attacks against the Rohingya," the UN report has warned, calling on countries to deny the junta money and legitimacy.
FILE PHOTO: Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Bangladesh pledges 'justice' for murdered Rohingya activist 03.10.2021

The country said "no one will be spared" in the hunt to find Mohibullah's killers. The police have made a number of arrests tied to the murder of the key Rohingya leader.
Mohib Ullah (C), a leader for the Rohingya community, addresses a ceremony organised to remember the second anniversary of a military crackdown that prompted a massive exodus of people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia on August 25, 2019. - Some 200,000 Rohingya rallied in a Bangladesh refugee camp on August 25 to mark two years since they fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar forces, just days after a second failed attempt to repatriate the refugees. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

Leading Rohingya activist killed in Bangladesh 30.09.2021

Mohib Ullah was known for his tireless effort to highlight the struggles of the Rohingya refugees who were forced to flee to Bangladesh following a deadly crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017.

December 29, 2020, Chittagong, Bangladesh: The refugees take to Bhashan Char from Chattogram Boat Club on navy ship, in Chittagong, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. Some 1,776 more Rohingyas are set to be relocated to Bhashan Char in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali today. (Credit Image: Â© Suvra Kanti Das/ZUMA Wire

Dozens missing after Rohingya refugee boat capsizes 15.08.2021

Rescuers in Bangladesh were searching for survivors after a boat carrying over 40 refugees capsized in the Bay of Bengal. The Rohingya were trying to escape the Bhashan Char island camp.
A Rohingya refugee gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021.Bangladesh's government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees Tuesday as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than 1 million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Coronavirus digest: Bangladesh begins vaccinating Rohingya refugees 10.08.2021

Bangladesh has kicked off vaccination for Rohingyas above 55 years old. Elsewhere, Australia's New South Wales posted a record single-day spike in infections. Follow DW for the latest.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** March 24, 2021: March 24, 2021, CoxÃ¢â¬â¢s Bazaar, Bangladesh: A Rohingya girl in front of burned refugee camp where a massive fire broke out two days ago and destroyed thousands of shelters and at least fifteen people died at Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Credit Image: Â© KM Asad/ZUMA Wire

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide 27.06.2021

According to United Nations estimates, almost 82.4 million people worldwide are fleeing wars, persecution, natural disasters and climate change. And it's the children who suffer the most.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Rohingya - Brand im Flüchtlingslager Balukhali Cox's Bazar*** 23.03.21 *** A Rohingya woman sits on the ground with her belongings as her shelter has been burned down following a fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Rohingya camp blaze: Bangladesh searches for cause of fire 23.03.2021

With at least 15 people dead and thousands without shelter following a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, urgent international aid is needed.
Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Fire destroys Rohingya shelters in Bangladesh refugee camp 22.03.2021

A sprawling fire has devastated a Cox's Bazar camp where Rohingya Muslims live. Humanitarian groups fear it might strip hundreds of thousands of refugees of shelter.

Rohingya refugees gather after being rescued in Teknaf near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bangladesh's coast guard has rescued 382 starving Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Suzauddin Rubel) |

UN calls for rescue of Rohingya boat stranded at sea 22.02.2021

Many of the passengers on board are suffering extreme dehydration, and some have already died. The UNHCR has called on governments to immediately rescue the refugees, who have been at sea for more than a week.
To The Point 04.02.2021 TTP ENG Totale Foto: DW

Myanmar Coup: Death Knell for Democracy? 04.02.2021

The military seizes power in Myanmar and bundles civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi into detention. Is it the death knell for democracy in the country? Our guests: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum (DW Asia Desk), Jasmin Lorch (Giga Institute), Felix Heiduk (SWP)
Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party cheer holding a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they watch increasing votes on a screen at the roof of the NLD office in Yangon April 1, 2012. Myanmar voted on Sunday in its third election in half a century. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) // Eingestellt von wa

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 01.02.2021

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi had the global community rooting for her when she was the world's most famous political prisoner. But in recent years she was accused of standing by while soldiers massacred Rohingya Muslims.
A Rohingya man reacts after a fire burned houses of the Nayapara refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Arakani NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps: UN 14.01.2021

The blaze comes weeks after Bangladeshi authorities moved thousands of Rohingya to a remote island. Rights groups and some refugees have claimed the relocations were forced.
FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees are seen aboard a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Dec. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Bangladesh ships second group of Rohingya to isolated island 28.12.2020

Bangladesh has begun relocating a second group of nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite calls from human rights groups to halt the process.

Authorities in Bangladesh on Friday (04.12.20) sent the first group of more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. Some Rohingya refugees have expressed satisfaction after their relocation to new houses on the Bhasan Char island from shanties made of bamboos and tarpaulin in cramped Cox’s Bazar camps. Keywords: Rohingya, Bangladesh, Bhasan Char, refugees

UN seeks access to Bangladeshi Rohingya refugee island 10.12.2020

Bangladesh has transferred hundreds of Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char, a low-lying island prone to cyclones and floods. The move comes amid criticism from international aid groups.
Rohingya people are seen at Jamtoli refugee camp at Ukhia in Coxâs Bazar in Bangladesh on August 23, 2020. (Photo by Rehman Asad/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Bangladesh moves ahead with Rohingya refugee relocation 04.12.2020

Officials say none of them are being moved against their will, and that it would ease overcrowding in camps that are home to more than 1 million Rohingya who have fled neighbouring Myanmar.
Supporters wearing face mask cheer as they gather in front of Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party's headquarters during Election Day Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) |

Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi's party wins absolute majority 13.11.2020

The party led Aung San Suu Kyi has said it plans to form a government of national unity after a poll still disupted by the opposition. It was the only second such vote since the end of military rule in 2011.
