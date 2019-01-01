 Rescuers pull baby alive from rubble of Russia apartment collapse | News | DW | 01.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Rescuers pull baby alive from rubble of Russia apartment collapse

A baby boy has been pulled from the rubble of a Russian apartment building after a collapse that killed at least seven people. The child apparently survived because he was wrapped up warmly in a cradle.

A rescuer carries a 11-month-old child found alive in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed after a suspected gas blast (Reuters/Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief)

Emergency workers on Tuesday rescued a baby boy from the debris of a Russian apartment building that had collapsed some 35 hours earlier.

Rescuers found the baby after they heard cries from the rubble of the complex in the city of Magnitogorsk. The building collapsed after an explosion thought to have been caused by a gas leak.

Seven people have so far been confirmed dead in the incident, with dozens still missing.

The 10-month-old infant, named Ivan, had survived overnight temperatures that fell as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius.

"The child was saved because it was in a crib and wrapped warmly," the Interfax news agency quoted regional governor Boris Dubrovsky as saying.

Read more: Russian baby tourism in US is big business

Crews had temporarily halted their search operation while a team tried to stabilize or remove sections of the building that were in danger of collapse. Footage showed the rescuers slowly prising apart concrete panels to pull the child from the ruins.

Frostbite and fractures

The boy's mother, who had also survived the collapse, was reunited with him at a local hospital.

The Russian health ministry said the boy was suffering serious frostbite, a head injury and multiple leg fractures. He was expected to be transferred for further treatment in Moscow.

Only six survivors have been found, including the boy and his mother

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

Russia: Gas blast partially destroys residential building

.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier on Tuesday that 37 of the building's residents had still not been accounted for. Hope of finding more survivors has been diminished by the harsh cold.

Read more: Russia's HIV capital relies on tradition against epidemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin rushed to the scene on Monday, as the country geared up to ring in the New Year.

"It is in the character of our people, despite the New Year's festivities, to remember to think of the dead and wounded at this moment," Putin said.

Regional governor Dubrovsky declared a day of mourning on January 2, with flags lowered and events cancelled. Investigators have launched a criminal probe into the collapse.

rc/ng (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia potash mine fire kills nine workers

The fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters when the construction workers were installing a concrete line in the mine. Officials have denied initial reports of a methane explosion as a possible cause of explosion. (23.12.2018)  

Russian governor resigns over deadly Kemerovo mall fire

The long-serving governor of Russia's Kemerovo region, Aman Tuleyev, has resigned after a fire in the regional capital killed scores of people. He said he could no longer continue his work with "such a heavy burden." (01.04.2018)  

Deadly blast partly destroys Russian apartment block

Rescuers were searching for survivors after a deadly gas explosion damaged an apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk. Some 40 people are believed to still be trapped under the rubble in bitter cold. (31.12.2018)  

Russia's HIV capital relies on tradition against epidemic

For years, Russia's Urals have been beset by a severe HIV epidemic, with thousands of people of all backgrounds affected. How does the state plan to tackle it? Juri Rescheto traveled to Severouralsk to find out. (30.11.2018)  

Russian baby tourism in US is big business

Each year, thousands of Russian women fly to the US to give birth for citizenship reasons. Russian agencies have made a lucrative business out of this. But for how much longer? Juri Rescheto reports from Moscow. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia: Gas blast partially destroys residential building  

Related content

Russland Magnitogorsk Explosion in Wohnhaus

Deadly blast partly destroys Russian apartment block 31.12.2018

Rescuers were searching for survivors after a deadly gas explosion damaged an apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk. Some 40 people are believed to still be trapped under the rubble in bitter cold.

Tschechien Präsidentschaftskandidat Milos Zeman

Is the Czech Republic moving closer to China and Russia? 31.01.2018

The re-election of President Milos Zeman is seen by some as a sign that the Czech Republic will strengthen ties with Russia and China. Is the country headed toward a rift with the European Union?

Russland Fußball FIFA WM 2018

100 things to know ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia 07.06.2018

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is finally upon us. Here is everything you need to know, from key dates and figures to why you should pay attention to the predictions of a deaf cat from St. Petersburg.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 