Rescuers pull baby alive from rubble of Russia apartment collapse

Emergency workers on Tuesday rescued a baby boy from the debris of a Russian apartment building that had collapsed some 35 hours earlier.

Rescuers found the baby after they heard cries from the rubble of the complex in the city of Magnitogorsk. The building collapsed after an explosion thought to have been caused by a gas leak.

Seven people have so far been confirmed dead in the incident, with dozens still missing.

The 10-month-old infant, named Ivan, had survived overnight temperatures that fell as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius.

"The child was saved because it was in a crib and wrapped warmly," the Interfax news agency quoted regional governor Boris Dubrovsky as saying.

Read more: Russian baby tourism in US is big business

Crews had temporarily halted their search operation while a team tried to stabilize or remove sections of the building that were in danger of collapse. Footage showed the rescuers slowly prising apart concrete panels to pull the child from the ruins.

Frostbite and fractures

The boy's mother, who had also survived the collapse, was reunited with him at a local hospital.

The Russian health ministry said the boy was suffering serious frostbite, a head injury and multiple leg fractures. He was expected to be transferred for further treatment in Moscow.

Only six survivors have been found, including the boy and his mother

Watch video 01:27 Now live 01:27 mins. Russia: Gas blast partially destroys residential building

.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier on Tuesday that 37 of the building's residents had still not been accounted for. Hope of finding more survivors has been diminished by the harsh cold.

Read more: Russia's HIV capital relies on tradition against epidemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin rushed to the scene on Monday, as the country geared up to ring in the New Year.

"It is in the character of our people, despite the New Year's festivities, to remember to think of the dead and wounded at this moment," Putin said.

Regional governor Dubrovsky declared a day of mourning on January 2, with flags lowered and events cancelled. Investigators have launched a criminal probe into the collapse.

rc/ng (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.