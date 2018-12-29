 Deadly blast partly destroys Russian apartment block | News | DW | 31.12.2018

News

Deadly blast partly destroys Russian apartment block

Rescuers have been searching through rubble in subzero temperatures for missing people after four people were killed in a residential gas explosion. At least 50 people may be trapped under piles of concrete.

A partially collapsed apartment building in Magnitogorsk, Russia

At least four people were killed on Monday after a gas explosion party destroyed a high-rise residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow. Another four people, including two children, were hospitalized, officials said.

A further 10 people were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed section, and 16 others, including seven children, were evacuated from nearby parts of the building without injuries. Officials warned that two more sections of the Soviet-era block were in danger of collapsing.

Emergency personnel work at the site of the collapsed apartment building in Magnitogorsk

Emergency personnel work at the site of the collapsed apartment building in Magnitogorsk

Subzero rescue 

The explosion shattered windows of nearby buildings, according to a local resident speaking on Echo of Moscow radio.

Local television footage showed rescuers combing through mangled heaps of concrete and metal in temperatures of -18 Celsius (-0.4 Fahrenheit).

Temperatures in the industrial city were expected to reach -23 Celsius on New Year's night.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been "immediately notified of the tragedy in Magnitogorsk."

A temporary accommodation facility has been opened at a school for families affected by the explosion

A temporary accommodation facility has been opened at a school for families affected by the explosion

Cabinet officials, including Russia's health minister, were heading to Magnitogorsk at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported state-run TASS news agency.

Gas explosions in Russian homes are fairly common, most of which are blamed on neglect of safety rules or poor maintenance. 

kw/kms (AP, AFP, dpa)

Rescuers at the front of the residential building which was partially destroyed

Rescuers at the front of the residential building which was partially destroyed

