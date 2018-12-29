Deadly blast partly destroys Russian apartment block

Rescuers have been searching through rubble in subzero temperatures for missing people after four people were killed in a residential gas explosion. At least 50 people may be trapped under piles of concrete.
At least four people were killed on Monday after a gas explosion party destroyed a high-rise residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow. Another four people, including two children, were hospitalized, officials said.
A further 10 people were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed section, and 16 others, including seven children, were evacuated from nearby parts of the building without injuries. Officials warned that two more sections of the Soviet-era block were in danger of collapsing.
Subzero rescue
The explosion shattered windows of nearby buildings, according to a local resident speaking on Echo of Moscow radio.
Local television footage showed rescuers combing through mangled heaps of concrete and metal in temperatures of -18 Celsius (-0.4 Fahrenheit).
Temperatures in the industrial city were expected to reach -23 Celsius on New Year's night.
The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been "immediately notified of the tragedy in Magnitogorsk."
A temporary accommodation facility has been opened at a school for families affected by the explosion
Cabinet officials, including Russia's health minister, were heading to Magnitogorsk at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported state-run TASS news agency.
Gas explosions in Russian homes are fairly common, most of which are blamed on neglect of safety rules or poor maintenance.
