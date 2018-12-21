 Russia potash mine fire ′kills nine workers′ | News | DW | 23.12.2018

News

Russia potash mine fire 'kills nine workers'

The fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters when the construction workers were installing a concrete line in the mine. Officials have denied initial reports of a methane explosion as a possible cause of explosion.

The Russian mine in Solikamsk (picture-alliance/dpa)

Rescue workers on Sunday retrieved dead bodies of at least eight workers after a fire broke out at a potash mine in Russia the day before.

One more person remained missing but some reports suggest he, too, was killed in the accident.

Nine construction workers were trapped underground in the mine after smoke and fire erupted in the mine operated by Uralkali in Solikamsk, some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) northeast of the capital Moscow.

According to Russia's Interfax news agency, there were 17 workers in the mine at the time of the accident. Eight managed to escape unharmed, it confirmed.

Poor safety record

State news agency TASS cited local authorities as saying that the fire broke out as workers were installing a concrete line at a depth of 340 meters.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Investigators denied initial reports that a methane explosion took place in the mine.

Russia's mining industry has been plagued by deadly accidents. In February 2016, 36 miners and rescue workers were killed in a coal mine above the Arctic Circle.

  • Miner Gocha Gabunia

    Mining in Tkibuli: Death is never far away

    'Nobody would work here if ...'

    Over the past 16 months, close to 20 people have died during various mining accidents in the Georgian town of Tkibuli. "If there were a chance to find another job in this town, nobody would work at the mine," says Gocha Gabunia.

  • Miner David Tsnobiladze

    Mining in Tkibuli: Death is never far away

    'I learn something every day'

    While few of his young peers share his attitude, 20-year-old David Tsnobiladze sees his job as a continuation of a family tradition and actually loves to work here. "It's a difficlut job, but I learn something new every day."

  • Miner David Tsnobiladze

    Mining in Tkibuli: Death is never far away

    'It's the spine'

    Tsnobiladze is aware of the dangers of working at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli. He's been there for two years. His father has worked here for 20 years, while his grandfather was here for 34 years. "The mine is the main part of the town, it's the spine," says David.

  • Tkibuli miners working with safety lamps

    Mining in Tkibuli: Death is never far away

    Tkibuli's dark heritage

    The latest accident at the mine in July of this year was caused by a build-up of pressure eventually leading to an explosion. Four people died and six were injured. Unions renewed their calls to improve the miners' safety, as they had done after previous accidents.

  • Miner David Kublashvili

    Mining in Tkibuli: Death is never far away

    Sorrowful times

    Miner David Kublashvili, 38, waits to enter the Mindeli mine for yet another day underground. During the Soviet era, there were four mines in Tkibuli, and there were textile workshops plus other businesses. But those times are gone.

  • Retired miner Guram Gamezardashvili

    Mining in Tkibuli: Death is never far away

    'Mine closure is no solution'

    Although retired worker Guram Gamezardashvili lost his son during an accident in the mine earlier this year and got severely injured himself in 2010, he doesn't want the mine to shut down. "Closing the mine is no solution — so many people would starve if that happened."

    Author: Hardy Graupner (with Reuters)


shs/tj  (dpa, Reuters)

