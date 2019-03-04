 Racing towards the unknown, but in an electric car | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Racing towards the unknown, but in an electric car

The Geneva International Motor Show opens to the public on Thursday, after a two-day press preview. Janelle Dumalaon was there to see the world’s auto industry titans come together in what could be a transformative year.

Genfer Autosalon 2019 (DW/M. Dickgreber)

As far as tone is concerned, carmakers at the Geneva International Motor Show have a difficult balance to strike.

Every unveiling is an expensive, stage-managed affair, accompanied by soundtracks of overpowering bass. The show is meant to be a display of strength from the industry, promoting its ability to combine engineering might with top-level tech, all encased in innovative design.

But the first industry-wide gathering in Europe for 2019 is also an opportunity for carmakers to present a united front in the face of perceived threats to the sector: from trade issues to other shifting political developments that could cripple their ability to move forward.

An electric, and eclectic, mix

This year's Geneva Motor Show has the strongest, most varied line-up of close-to-market-ready electrified vehicles in its history. 

Although the $2.2-million (€1.95 million) Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar grabbed instant headlines as the fastest car as well as being electric, it's the mass market electric models that automakers hope gain most traction. And that's not only to compete with Tesla's (now cheaper) Model 3.

Watch video 02:29

Carmakers focus on electric at Geneva Motor Show

Stricter European regulations forcing carmakers to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to an average of 95 kilograms are set to take effect next year. Tougher emission standards in China are also to be applied by mid-2020. That, as well as the on-going clean-up effort for the diesel emissions cheating scandal discovered almost four years ago, makes 2019 the year for carmakers to get as many e-cars up and running as they can. 

But whether customers will now start buying them remains the question. Sales of electric vehicles still only make up a fraction of global market share. Range anxiety — the fear of running out of battery before the car has arrived at its destination — combined with electric cars' often prohibitive pricing, has kept sales down.

Tipping point

Nevertheless, the philosophy at the Geneva Motor Show seems to be: make them and they shall be bought. German premium automaker Audi, for one, brought an all-electrified line-up to Switzerland, with three new models — the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and the e-tron fastback unveiled at the show. Its CEO, Bram Schot, is confident.

"Markets will be accepting electrification a little bit sooner than expected," Schot told DW. "We just want to send a signal. Audi is going green. For the next 24 months, we have 12 electrified vehicles, five are fully electric, seven are PHEVS (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles)."

Of course, the more electric cars there are on the market, the faster the price will decline, potentially precipitating the much-awaited tipping point where electric vehicles make it into the mainstream.

Watch video 01:36

Brexit, tariffs overshadow Geneva Motor Show

The push towards electrification represents a big bet from industry, and is far from a foolproof strategy. But at least it's one borne out of the clear necessity to comply with regulations defined in key automotive markets, with a set timeline.

A new terrain of tariffs to navigate

That's not the case with the threat posed by US import tariffs on European cars. Last month the US Commerce Department called car imports into the country a security threat, laying the groundwork for possible duties.

Another round of trade talks between Brussels and Washington is taking place this week, with the EU's goal to have a trade deal in place before the end of the year far from a definite prospect.

Then there's Brexit. A no-deal exit from the EU would not only disrupt supply chains dependent on just-in-time manufacturing, it would also trigger tariffs on cars imported into the UK, as WTO rules would replace the existing regime.

UK lawmakers are set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal with the EU on March 12, with the door open to a delayed exit from the EU or another referendum. However, like with the issue of US relations, the future is far from certain.

The wheels of resolution turn slowly

As such, the processes that would clarify the matter of US/UK import duties for carmakers are inching by. Peter Fuss, a senior analyst at EY, points out that it's not even the tariffs themselves that are the biggest issue.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept (Audi AG)

Audi brought an all-electrified line-up to Switzerland, with its e-tron (pictured) range central to its offering

"Tariffs are always a challenge for any industry, but they're not new for carmakers. We've had tariffs for decades, in Russia, Brazil, Japan and India," he told DW. "What's new, is the suddenness. There are ways to deal with a changed tariff regime, just not quickly.  The supply chains are very complex, you can't change things overnight."

German carmakers with production facilities in the US, like BMW, which has its biggest plant in North Carolina, would almost certainly look into enlarging its footprint there to avoid tariffs and having to pass on costs to the customer, Fuss said. Those without a manufacturing presence, like Audi, would probably consider getting one.

Riding out of Germany?

"This could mean fewer cars are manufactured in and exported from Germany. That will have an impact on the jobs, on profit margins, as change is very expensive," Fuss said.

A no-deal Brexit could push carmakers in the other direction, transferring their production away from England. The priority would be to ensure supply chains remain as efficient as possible.

Watch video 02:57

Audi CEO to speed up electromobility drive

"You have to plan for volatility," BMW CEO Harald Krueger told DW. BMW produces the Mini at its Cowley Plant near Oxford. "We have a flexible production system, we can react to changing demands. We'll have to see what the politicians come up with, but flexibility is our key answer."

Political headwinds like Brexit and the EU-US trade conflict are hard for carmakers to plan around. Making predictions for the future is even harder.

"Assuming that these issues will be resolved constructively, we expect that in 2019 the global passenger car market will more or less equal last year's level (+1 percent to 84.9 million units)," said Bernhard Mattes, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

There was a time when flat growth in the sector that makes the world's most traded product would have been a cause for major alarm. But 2019 is shaping up to be a tumultuous year. A repeat of the previous year's results would mean the worst was avoided.

Carmakers may just take that and run with it.

  • Geneva Motor Show logo and e-mobility graphic

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Who's playing hooky?

    The Geneva Motor Show, which opens to the public on Thursday, is always the first European show on the motor industry's calendar. Held at the Palexpo site, it has long been considered one of the important international motor spectacles. But the Swiss are not best pleased that several key exhibitors will not be showing up this year, including Jaguar/Land Rover, Ford, Volvo, Opel and Hyundai.

  • Bugatti Chiron Sport

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Bugatti's moment

    Bugatti, one of German auto giant VW's twelve brands, is 110 years old this year. The Molsheim (France) carmaker is celebrating with a "110 ans" special edition of the Chiron Sport. Sprayed in matt blue, with the three colors of the French flag visible at various points (including from the rear-view mirror), this 16-cylinder, eight liter, 1,500 HP beast costs just €3.15 million ($3.59 million).

  • Bentley Mulsanne WO Edition

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Very British centenary

    Another VW subsidiary is also celebrating; this time it's Bentley's 100-year anniversary. The company has produced a special edition Mulsanne in tribute to its founder, W.O. Bentley — a throwback to his last handdrawn design from 1930. Limited to a production run of just 100, this car includes part of the crankshaft from W.O.'s personal car, carefully cut into pieces by the company's engineers.

  • Citroen Ami One

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    French freshman

    This is how PSA subsidiary Citroen wants to transform urban mobility. The Ami One (French for friend) is based on the Smart car concept. Its 8-horsepower electric motor, however, can only reach 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour). A major plus point is that no driver's license is required to race through town, so its target group of mostly young people should be over the moon.

  • e.GO Life electric car

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Aachen's answer

    In 2015, Günther Schuh founded e.GO Mobile AG on the campus of Germany's RWTH Aachen University. After a joint venture with Deutsche Post-DHL for the Streetscooter protect, he and his team developed this miniature electric car — the sports edition will be shown in Geneva. Sales of the e.GO Life are scheduled for March, with prices starting at €15,900.

  • The Skoda Kamiq

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Skoda's SUV No. 3

    After the successful Kodiaq and Karoq models, VW subsidiary Skoda will unveil the European version of its third SUV. The automaker is billing the Kamiq as an "SUV for the city." The three funky names are borrowed from the Inuit language. Even so, the far northern reaches of Canada and Greenland are not exactly buzzing auto markets.

  • Polestar 2 E-Auto Volvo

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Volvo's Tesla killer

    Polestar is Volvo's electric car brand. The Swedish firm, now in Chinese hands, presented the Polestar 2 shortly before the Geneva Motor Show. Scheduled to go into series production this year, Polestar 2 will be available just below the Tesla price for €40,000-60,000. Converted to 400 horsepower, the new car will have a range of 560 kilometers (350 miles).

  • Audi Q4 e-tron concept

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Ingolstadt's e-offer

    Audi also aims to be a Tesla killer. The Ingolstadt-based company already has the first of its the E-tron series on the market, and others are set to follow. For example, this SUV called Q4, will go on show in Geneva to test consumer interest. Depending on battery size, it is expected to have a range of between 400 and 600 kilometers (250 to 375 miles) and be launched in 2020.

  • VW ID Buggy

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Electric offroader

    The VW brand is holding back in Geneva. The Wolfsburg-based company is concentrating on the second half of the year when the new Golf VIII is expected and series production of the ID electric car begins. At the Motor Show, this version of the ID Buggy will be shown in a tribute to the beach buggies of the 1970s, which were made out of a Beetle chassis.

  • Piech Mark Zero

    Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

    Piëch's return?

    Piëch is making a return to the auto industry, although it's not Ferdinand, the ex-VW patriarch who fell from grace in Wolfsburg. Instead, Anton, one of his sons, has founded Piëch Automotive and plans to take a bite out of the sports car segment with the "Mark Zero." The Geneva Motor Show runs until March 17. Author: Henrik Böhme (mm)


DW recommends

No more BMWs or Mercs on Fifth Avenue?

Donald Trump doesn't want to see any more BMWs or Mercedes on Fifth Avenue in New York. To that end, he has made different, partly contradictory threats and offers in the trade conflict with the EU. Will it work for him? (18.02.2019)  

EU strikes deal to slash emissions for new cars

The compromise was slightly lower than the 40 percent cut pursued by the EU parliament. Germany's auto industry has warned that the move could damage Europe's standing in the auto market and endanger jobs. (18.12.2018)  

Tomorrow's transportation will be electric and shared

What will climate-friendly traffic look like in the future? Social scientist Andreas Knie believes that people won't own cars, will fly much less and use electric public transportation. (04.03.2019)  

EU ministers debate US tariffs threat response

EU ministers are meeting in Bucharest to hand the European commission a negotiating mandate to rebuff threatened US tariff hikes on cars imported from Europe. Berlin says the issue has reached a "critical" phase. (22.02.2019)  

German car bosses optimistic after meeting Trump

Top executives from Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW met with US President Donald Trump seeking to stave off pending tariffs on automobile imports. The German bosses promised to invest more in the US. (04.12.2018)  

Brexit vote defeat increases no-deal fears for UK car industry

With just 10 weeks left until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, the prospect of a no-deal exit remains firmly on the table. That’s bad news for the UK car industry, which is already planning for the worst. (16.01.2019)  

Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows

Potential US tariffs and the outcome of Brexit will dominate the chatter in Geneva's exhibition halls. Although many well-known manufacturers are staying away, a familiar name from Germany's auto sector will be there. (04.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Carmakers focus on electric at Geneva Motor Show  

Brexit, tariffs overshadow Geneva Motor Show  

Audi CEO to speed up electromobility drive  

Related content

Symboldbild Genf 2019 und E-Mobility

Geneva Motor Show: An electrifying spectacle despite some no-shows 04.03.2019

Potential US tariffs and the outcome of Brexit will dominate the chatter in Geneva's exhibition halls. Although many well-known manufacturers are staying away, a familiar name from Germany's auto sector will be there.

BMW CEO braces for industry changes 04.03.2019

Despite the shine at the Geneva Motor Show, car industry bosses have seen better times. BMW CEO Harald Krüger tells DW how he deals with lower demand in China, possible US import tariffs and the consequences of Brexit.

Deutschland, Elektromobilität | ALDI E-Auto Ladestation

Germany to invest €58 billion in electric, autonomous cars 02.03.2019

Germany's car industry association says billions will be spent on electromobility over the next three years to cement the future of the auto sector. Domestic car production is, however, expected to fall this year.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn released from prison - Geneva Motor Show highlights electromobility  