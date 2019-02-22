 EU ministers debate US tariffs threat response | News | DW | 22.02.2019

News

EU ministers debate US tariffs threat response

EU ministers are meeting in Bucharest to hand the European commission a negotiating mandate to rebuff threatened US tariff hikes on cars imported from Europe. Berlin says the issue has reached a "critical" phase.

Audi (VW) cars being loaded at Emden in northern Germany

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier urged fellow ministers Friday to "act in unison" over President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on EU cars sold in the USA.

Instead, Altmaier said, "car tariffs between the US and Europe should be reduced and completely abolished."

Start negotiating, urges Malmstrom

"We need to start negotiating," urged EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, referring to Trump's threat made last year but put on hold pending US-EU trade talks sought by commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The European Parliament was likely to vote on the issue in early March, she added.

Business publication Bloomberg later reported, citing an EU official that it didn't name, that the bloc was preparing a list of retaliatory tariffs that could hit US companies including Caterpillar, Xerox and Samsonite.

Read moreNo more BMWs or Mercs on Fifth Avenue?

  • A container ship in Hamburg (Imago/Hoch Zwei Stock/Angerer)

    EU-US trade relationship

    More than a trillion euros in trade

    The European Union is the US' largest export market, accounting for about one-fifth of all US exports. Similarly, one-fifth of EU exports go to the United States. EU-US trade in goods and services was €1,069.3 billion in 2017. The EU imported €256.2 billion in goods from the US, and exported €375.8 billion.

  • Plant belonging to Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer in Leverkusen (Reuters)

    EU-US trade relationship

    EU trade surplus

    The main exports and imports between the EU and US fall into the categories of machinery and vehicles, chemicals and other manufactured goods. Combined, they accounted for 89 percent of EU exports and imports with the US in 2017. In all three categories, as well as food and drink, the EU had a trade surplus. The US had a trade surplus in raw materials and energy.

  • A new Porsche (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Cars, machinery top exports

    At €167 billion, machinery and vehicles were the largest EU export category to the US, accounting for 44.4 percent of goods exports. The €111.5 billion in machinery and transport equipment was the largest EU import from the US, accounting for 43.6 percent of imports.

  • Steel factory ArcelorMittal in Belgium (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Small part of trade pie

    At the end of May 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on EU steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Steel and aluminum exports to the United States were worth €3.58 billion in 2017.

  • An orange orchard in Florida (Shaun Dunphy / CC BY-SA 2.0)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Retaliatory tariffs

    In response, the European Union developed a list of products it may subject to retaliatory tariffs. These include typical American products like peanut butter, bourbon whiskey, Harley Davidson motorcycles, jeans and orange juice. The exports targeted by the EU are worth about €2.8 billion annually, according to EU officials.

  • Air Berlin, Lufthansa airplanes (picture-alliance/dpa)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Services include travel, education

    For services, the EU imports amounted to €219.3 billion and exports €218 billion. The top services were in professional and management services, intellectual property, travel and education. About a third of EU-US trade consists of intra-company transfers.

    Author: Chase Winter


Germany versus France?

Diplomats say Germany, which has major exports of cars and car parts to the United States, is keen to advance negotiations, but France, looking to European Parliament elections in May, is hesitant.

A second issue is whether to include fisheries, with France concerned about shrinking maritime harvests, assuming Brexit eventuates.

Also unresolved is what to do about the stalled TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership)talks — opposed last year, especially in Europe, by environmentalists, unions and critics of unrestrained globalization.

The USA has a long wish-list, including comprehensive access to Europe for its agricultural goods, despite noteworthy discrepancies in the two regions' standards for food produce.

Just discussion, says Lemoyne

In Bucharest, French junior minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne indicated that he did not share Malmstrom's sense of urgency.

"For the moment, it's a first political discussion, " said Lemoyne, referring to Friday's talks that officials described as "informal."

Austrian Economic Affairs Minister Margaret Schramböck insisted that the commission be given a mandate to negotiate and not be restrained because the automobile sector was "not as affected as much as in another country."

Commission anticipates trade boost

Currently, EU industrial goods tariffs are at around 4 percent.

The commission estimates that by removing them, exports in both directions could be boosted by 8 or 9 percent by 2033.

Visiting Bucharest on Thursday to discuss the current uncertainty surrounding global trade arrangements, World Trade Organization (WTO) chief Roberto Azevedo said: "what is clear to me is that the clock is ticking."

ipj/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

