'Quad' allies meet in Australia to shore up Indo-Pacific alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Melbourne on Friday to start talks with the foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan, a grouping known as the "Quad," which was formed to counter China's regional influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of the meeting, Blinken said that the Quad members "share concerns" that "China has been acting more aggressively at home and more aggressively in the region and indeed potentially beyond."

However, Blinken said that conflict with China was not "inevitable," emphasizing that the Quad partners are united by an "affirmative vision for what the future can bring'' and a "commitment to defend the rules-based system that we have spent tremendous time and effort building."

During their day-long meeting, the Quad diplomats are also expected to discuss climate change, COVID-19, humanitarian relief, security and global supply chain challenges.

