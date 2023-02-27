  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky is seen prior to the 29th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Pavlovsky left the Kremlin in 2011 after criticizing Putin over his serving a third term as presidentImage: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsRussian Federation

Putin's former 'political technologist' Gleb Pavlovsky dies

Richard Connor
24 minutes ago

Former political adviser to the Kremlin Gleb Pavlovsky died following a long illness. He went from being a close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin to an eloquent and staunch critic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O1jr

Russian President Vladimir Putin's former adviser Gleb Pavlovsky died in Moscow on Monday after a serious illness at the age of 71, local media reported.

Once an influential figure in Russian politics, Pavlovsky served as a political adviser to President Vladimir Putin but later became a critic of the Kremlin.

Who was Gleb Pavlovsky?

Pavlovsky was born in the Ukrainian city of Odesa and was a dissident during the Soviet era. He served a sentence of internal exile in the northern republic of Komi in the 1980s.

In 1995, Pavlovsky co-founded the Effective Policy Fund, a political strategy firm that worked on the presidential campaigns of Boris Yeltsin and his successor, Vladimir Putin.

Pavlovsky worked as a Kremlin advisor and was a guiding figure during Putin's first two terms as president, from 2000 to 2008, and was primarily known for his role as a spin doctor and "political technologist."

He was instrumental in the development of Russia's "managed democracy" that marginalized, exiled, or jailed Putin's rivals.

However, he was dismissed after criticizing Putin and then-President Dmitry Medvedev's "castling" political maneuver, which allowed Putin — who had served for a term as prime minister — to run for a third term as president.

Pavlovsky then became a critic of the Kremlin, and became known as one of the most insightful opponents of the administration.

Russian hardliners put pressure on Putin

Reporting his death, the English-language Moscow Times newspaper described Pavlovsky as "one of the most eloquent voices on the machinations and intrigue taking place in the halls of power."

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pavlovsky said it was a war that Moscow couldn't win. 

"The previous Putin would not have done this," he said soon after the invasion. "He was a very sane-thinking person. But this has all vanished now. He has an obsession about Ukraine that he didn't previously have. He is reacting now to the pictures in his own head."

Pavlovsky also took part in the unsuccessful 2004 presidential campaign of pro-Russian politician Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine. Yanukovych was eventually elected to power but was removed from office and sent into exile in 2014. 

Following Yanukovych's departure from Ukraine, Russia annexed Crimea and began to back separatist proxy fighters in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A plane of the Russian Defense Ministry carrying Belarusian units as part of the Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) departs from the Machulishchy airfield to Kazakhstan in January of last year

Ukraine updates: Belarus activists claim Russia A-50 attack

Conflicts35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people sitting in white chairs at a ceremony

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

FilmFebruary 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage