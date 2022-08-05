Odesa: How is the tourist sector coping amid the war?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Odesa has always been a popular destination both for Ukrainian and foreign visitors. But as the war in Ukraine continues, the city's tourism industry is suffering.
Before the war started, scores of tourists used to visit Odesa to relax and go sightseeing. Guests would enjoy the beach, explore the historic center or travel to nearby Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi to see the biggest fortress in Ukraine. But those days are over — the atmosphere in the city has changed markedly. I used to work as a tourist guide and write travel articles and still remember the start of the invasion, when everything changed in my hometown Odesa.
Our author Natalia Vlasenko with a Belgian colleague before the war in the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater
There was complete confusion and disorientation in the city — with queues forming in the supermarkets as people stockpiled products because they were afraid of possible food shortages. Similarly, scores of locals queued to take out cash in case of a breakdown of the banking system. I was completely lost too, as I was without clear understanding of how my future and work would be affected.
The streets were almost empty, only supermarkets and pharmacies continued to stay open. Everything else — cafes, restaurants, theaters, entertainment venues — was closed. People went out only to buy food, or walk their dogs. March was stressful, but as April approached, the situation slowly began to change, with cafes opening, as well as beauty salons and shops. People started to go out again, with locals flocking back to parks and children returning to playgrounds.
Before the war, Odesa's beaches were full of people, today swimming is too dangerous because of mines
Today, a semblance of normal life has returned: restaurants on main streets have reopened their terraces, you can once more listen to buskers, catch an opera or ballet performance, or take a bus tour of the city. But the war continues. That's why there are still barricades near administrative buildings, and Primorskyi boulevard — one of the city's most emblematic and popular tourist sights — remains closed.
Most cafes and restaurants shut by 10 p.m. at the latest, as a curfew begins at 11 p.m. after which you are not allowed to be in the streets. Before the war, summer nights in Odesa were all about parties, open-air movies on the beach and concerts. It was enchanting to stroll through the city center on such evenings. Now there's no nightlife at all — merely an eerie silence.
The peak tourist season in Odesa has always been the summer period, from May to September. In 2021, more than 3 million people visited Odesa, almost as many as in pre-COVID times. This year was initially expected to be a good year for tourism, after coronavirus restrictions were eased and the industry began recovering. But then Russia invaded my country.
Today, most seaside hotels, like Hotel Nemo, which was very popular in pre-war times, are struggling with low occupany rates. Hotels in the city center, the historic part of Odesa, are faring slightly better, with foreign journalists and a few Ukrainian travelers staying there.
Lanzheron Beach Hotel and Hotel Nemo are on the waterfront — but at the moment they have no international guests
"Our hotel occupancy fell to 15-20%, and it's mostly journalists who make reservations in the Alexandrovskiy hotel. Hotel M1, located next to the beach, is busy mostly with travelers from Kyiv," says Tatyana Prodan, head of sales at Maestro Hotel Management group, which runs the establishments.
Tourism in Odesa has also suffered because it's strictly forbidden to swim in the sea as it is mined. Before the war, in summertime, the beaches were packed with visitors. Now it's very different.
Some daring people still head for the beach despite the ban and even go swimming. But there have been tragic cases of people killed by naval mines. Some hotels are now offering daily swimming pool passes as an alternative.
Museums remain closed, and some have already moved their collections to safe places, like the Fine Arts Museum or the Museum of Western and Eastern Art. "Even before the start of the invasion, museums had a plan in place on how to act in such a situation. But the outbreak of war still came as a shock," explains Stanislav Kinka, senior scientific fellow at Odesa's Museum of Regional History. Its main priority was to ensure that the most valuable exhibits were packed and evacuated as quickly as possible according to pre-compiled lists. The museum has been shut to visitors.
Night clubs are not allowed to put on parties. The Philharmonic Theater, however, remains open. And charity open-air concerts are held in Odesa city garden park.
Sandbags surround the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater, which has capped attendance at 30% venue capacity for safety reasons. Should an air raid siren sound, performances will be stopped and visitors are given the choice to either leave the building or go to the shelter under the theater. If the air raid alert lasts less than an hour, the show resumes, otherwise it's stopped and visitors can go to see another performance with the same ticket.
For me, in the summer season, I would normally be guiding groups of foreign travelers through Odesa. I would run up to three excursions for Ukrainian tourists per day on weekends. With the start of the war, I lost this work and if I am honest, I can't imagine when I will be able to return to my old routine of giving tours, especially to foreign travelers. I'm sure that visitors from abroad would very much like to see Ukraine and many people will come, but this can only happen after the war is over and it's completely safe to travel here.
Until then we will continue to live with two realities: while restaurants and the Opera remain open, deadly missile strikes remain a constant threat. We have complete uncertainty of what tomorrow might bring, as the situation on the frontline changes every day.
Edited by: Susan Bonney-Cox