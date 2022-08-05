Odesa: How is the tourist sector coping amid the war?

Before the war started, scores of tourists used to visit Odesa to relax and go sightseeing. Guests would enjoy the beach, explore the historic center or travel to nearby Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi to see the biggest fortress in Ukraine. But those days are over — the atmosphere in the city has changed markedly. I used to work as a tourist guide and write travel articles and still remember the start of the invasion, when everything changed in my hometown Odesa.

Our author Natalia Vlasenko with a Belgian colleague before the war in the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater

Confusion and disorientation

There was complete confusion and disorientation in the city — with queues forming in the supermarkets as people stockpiled products because they were afraid of possible food shortages. Similarly, scores of locals queued to take out cash in case of a breakdown of the banking system. I was completely lost too, as I was without clear understanding of how my future and work would be affected.

The streets were almost empty, only supermarkets and pharmacies continued to stay open. Everything else — cafes, restaurants, theaters, entertainment venues — was closed. People went out only to buy food, or walk their dogs. March was stressful, but as April approached, the situation slowly began to change, with cafes opening, as well as beauty salons and shops. People started to go out again, with locals flocking back to parks and children returning to playgrounds.

Before the war, Odesa's beaches were full of people, today swimming is too dangerous because of mines

The current situation in Odesa

Today, a semblance of normal life has returned: restaurants on main streets have reopened their terraces, you can once more listen to buskers, catch an opera or ballet performance, or take a bus tour of the city. But the war continues. That's why there are still barricades near administrative buildings, and Primorskyi boulevard — one of the city's most emblematic and popular tourist sights — remains closed.

Most cafes and restaurants shut by 10 p.m. at the latest, as a curfew begins at 11 p.m. after which you are not allowed to be in the streets. Before the war, summer nights in Odesa were all about parties, open-air movies on the beach and concerts. It was enchanting to stroll through the city center on such evenings. Now there's no nightlife at all — merely an eerie silence.

Crowded streets in the evening and a vibrant nightlife — Odesa hasn't seen that for months

How the war has affected tourism

The peak tourist season in Odesa has always been the summer period, from May to September. In 2021, more than 3 million people visited Odesa, almost as many as in pre-COVID times. This year was initially expected to be a good year for tourism, after coronavirus restrictions were eased and the industry began recovering. But then Russia invaded my country.

Today, most seaside hotels, like Hotel Nemo, which was very popular in pre-war times, are struggling with low occupany rates. Hotels in the city center, the historic part of Odesa, are faring slightly better, with foreign journalists and a few Ukrainian travelers staying there.

Lanzheron Beach Hotel and Hotel Nemo are on the waterfront — but at the moment they have no international guests

"Our hotel occupancy fell to 15-20%, and it's mostly journalists who make reservations in the Alexandrovskiy hotel. Hotel M1, located next to the beach, is busy mostly with travelers from Kyiv," says Tatyana Prodan, head of sales at Maestro Hotel Management group, which runs the establishments.

No more swimming in the Black Sea

Tourism in Odesa has also suffered because it's strictly forbidden to swim in the sea as it is mined. Before the war, in summertime, the beaches were packed with visitors. Now it's very different.

Some daring people still head for the beach despite the ban and even go swimming. But there have been tragic cases of people killed by naval mines. Some hotels are now offering daily swimming pool passes as an alternative.

Culture and leisure in wartime Odesa

Museums remain closed, and some have already moved their collections to safe places, like the Fine Arts Museum or the Museum of Western and Eastern Art. "Even before the start of the invasion, museums had a plan in place on how to act in such a situation. But the outbreak of war still came as a shock," explains Stanislav Kinka, senior scientific fellow at Odesa's Museum of Regional History. Its main priority was to ensure that the most valuable exhibits were packed and evacuated as quickly as possible according to pre-compiled lists. The museum has been shut to visitors.

Sandbags protect the Theater of Opera and Ballet

Night clubs are not allowed to put on parties. The Philharmonic Theater, however, remains open. And charity open-air concerts are held in Odesa city garden park.

Sandbags surround the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater, which has capped attendance at 30% venue capacity for safety reasons. Should an air raid siren sound, performances will be stopped and visitors are given the choice to either leave the building or go to the shelter under the theater. If the air raid alert lasts less than an hour, the show resumes, otherwise it's stopped and visitors can go to see another performance with the same ticket.

Before the war I took lots of international guests on guided tours to Odesa's attractions

New reality

For me, in the summer season, I would normally be guiding groups of foreign travelers through Odesa. I would run up to three excursions for Ukrainian tourists per day on weekends. With the start of the war, I lost this work and if I am honest, I can't imagine when I will be able to return to my old routine of giving tours, especially to foreign travelers. I'm sure that visitors from abroad would very much like to see Ukraine and many people will come, but this can only happen after the war is over and it's completely safe to travel here.

Until then we will continue to live with two realities: while restaurants and the Opera remain open, deadly missile strikes remain a constant threat. We have complete uncertainty of what tomorrow might bring, as the situation on the frontline changes every day.

A love letter to Ukraine My beloved Odesa My heart belongs to Ukraine. I love traveling and discovering new places, but I'm always happy to return home. I'm originally from Odesa, an elegant city where the old center was shaped by European architecture, like a splendid Opera theater built by Viennese architects, and the beautiful Primorsky boulevard with its monument of Duke de Richelieu, a Frenchman who became the city's first mayor.

A love letter to Ukraine The calming Black Sea I love Odesa for its open-mindedness, proximity to the sea, its positive atmosphere, and abundance of sunny days. Before the war I used to like walking to the seaside, to meet friends for a picnic or to watch the sunrise – which is truly magical! In Odesa, we have a saying that the sea can soothe any sadness, relieve pain and brighten the mood. And in my experience this is true!

A love letter to Ukraine My work as a tourist guide My tourism degree, combined with my love of architecture and history turned into a profession in 2016 when I began work as a guide, involving tours of Odesa and the region. It was great to meet people from different countries, enjoy the cultural exchange, and open Ukraine to foreign travelers. I'm still in touch with many of them and they've been sending me messages of support in these hard times.

A love letter to Ukraine Love of architecture Should anyone ask me what I love most of all, my reply would definitely be: Walking and photographing architecture. I love old buildings, wooden doors, and marble stairs. In Odesa, I created a special walking tour of the non-touristic part of the city dedicated to old courtyards. Odesa courtyards are known as a little world all of their own with a unique atmosphere, and numerous cats.

A love letter to Ukraine The vibrant city of Lviv After Odesa, my next favorite city in Ukraine is Lviv. I can call it a cultural capital, a city of coffee and many cozy cafes, known for its festivals, book forum — the largest book fair in Eastern Europe—, and amazing architecture. It's a real western Ukrainian gem, and I dream of returning to Lviv after the war, to see my friends there, embrace them all, and enjoy to coffee on the market square.

A love letter to Ukraine Lviv's architecture With my Lviv friend Iryna, we often organized our own architectural walks around the city, looking inside old courtyards and buildings, and searching for something beautiful. And very often we were lucky to find some original details, like paintings on the ceiling or mosaic floors. Lviv was my last trip before the war, and I keep the memories of it warm and close to my heart.

A love letter to Ukraine The Carpathian mountains Ukraine is lucky to have both the sea and picturesque mountains. The Carpathians are beautiful at any time of the year! Travelers come here to mountaineer, hike, or for ecotourism, but also to enjoy local cuisine and learn more about the local culture and traditions. I once celebrated my birthday in the village Pylypets, marking my first ride on a cable car – one of my most cherished memories!

A love letter to Ukraine The tranquil historic city of Chernihiv When I worked as a tour guide, I used to take groups from Odesa on weekend tours to Chernihiv. It's a quiet old city with nice architecture and numerous old churches, some of which date back to the XIII century. The news about the repeated shelling of historic Chernihiv, made my heart sink. I simply lack words to express the sense of loss for people's lives and the architectural heritage.

A love letter to Ukraine The diverse beauty of Ukraine under threat I've described some of the places I love so you may see how beautiful Ukraine is. Every area has its own sights and natural beauty: From the Kherson region with the Askania Nova biosphere reserve, pink lakes and tulip fields, to the monumental architecture in Kharkiv, and landscape parks in Mykolaiv region. All have suffered in the the war, but I believe, they'll be reconstructed after it's over.

A love letter to Ukraine Stand with Ukraine I've never loved Ukraine and its brave freedom-loving people as much as now. We're fighting for our lives and borders, but also for the right to call ourselves a nation. We're protecting the Ukrainian language and culture, while fighting Russia's aggression and propaganda. We're not brothers with Russia and have never been. We're on our land. We're independent. We're Ukraine. Author: Natalia Vlasenko



Edited by: Susan Bonney-Cox