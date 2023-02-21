  1. Skip to content
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin did not deliver a state of the nation speech in 2022Image: Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/REUTERS
ConflictsRussian Federation

Putin to deliver state of the nation address

51 minutes ago

In a major speech in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the war in Ukraine and set the tone for Russia's upcoming presidential elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nm5N

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to update the country's political and military elite on the conflict in Ukraine in a major speech in Moscow on Tuesday.

The annual state of the nation address comes just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

In the speech to members of both houses of parliament and military commanders, Putin is expected to set out his latest thinking on the war, as well as deliver comments on Russia's economy and social policy. 

Russian forces have struggled to gain the upper hand in the conflict since invading on February 24 last year. The war has killed thousands, displaced millions and reduced towns to rubble. 

Why is the speech important?

Putin's speech is expected to set the tone for Russia's presidential elections, scheduled to take place in just over a year. Constitutional changes mean the 70-year-old could remain in power until 2036.

The address also comes at a time when Russia's economy is under significant pressure due to sanctions imposed by the EU and its allies — leading to rising prices and a gloomy prospects within the nation.

This is Putin's 18th such speech to the Federal Assembly, meant to outline the nation's condition and outlook. His last such address was in April 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

He did not address the parliament in 2022, citing "dynamics of events." 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine: A year in pictures

Setbacks on the battlefield

Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began, but they still control around one fifth of Ukrainian territory. Putin has previously said that Russia is now locked into an existential war with an arrogant West which wants to carve up Russia and steal its natural resources.

On Monday, jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny accused Putin of destroying Russia's future for the sake of his personal ambitions. "He wants to go down in history as 'the conqueror tsar',"Navalny said. 

MSC ends with calls for fast Ukraine support

mk/nm (Reuters, dpa)

