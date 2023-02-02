  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Volodomyr Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen
The Commission described the visit as a "strong symbol" of European solidarity with UkraineImage: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/REUTERS
PoliticsUkraine

EU readying more sanctions against Russia

5 hours ago

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen landed in Kyiv ahead of a major summit to show European support for Ukraine. She told Ukrainian President Zelenskyy the bloc was preparing more sanctions against Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N0NX

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit hosted by the war-torn country.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion.... We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation," she wrote on Twitter.

EU promises fresh sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its support, including for its membership bid to the bloc, saying that "pan-European integration strengthens our ability to protect life." However, he also expressed disappointment that the pace of EU sanctions against Moscow had "slightly slowed down" in recent months.

At a joint press conference, von der Leyen responded: "We will introduce, with our G7 partners, an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products, and by the 24th of February — exactly one year since the invasion started — we aim to have the 10th package of sanctions in place."

The EU leader was accompanied by a team of 15 other commissioners, including the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild," Borrell said. He also announced a doubling of Ukrainian troops to be given special training in the EU this year, bringing the number up to 30,000.

He also promised €25 million ($27.5 million) to remove landmines in areas recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

What is on the summit agenda?

Friday's summit is set to discuss military aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's possible path to EU membership. Kyiv was granted candidate status in June last year. However, the EU has made it clear that it will not admit a country at war — and that it has serious financial and political reforms to make first.

For the latter, Von der Leyen praised the efforts Ukraine has made thus far, saying to Zelenskyy:  "I commend you on reacting so rapidly at the political level to make sure that the fight against corruption is delivering tangible results and is further stepped up."

Europe has maintained its role as a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. Thursday's gathering marks the largest EU delegation that Kyiv has received since then. 

The commissioners, as well as Council President Charles Michel, will hold talks with President Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials.

The EU has already promised some €18 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, including funds to keep essential services running and help Kyiv pay the salaries of public workers.

es/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue workers and residents clear debris after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Missile hits apartments, civilians killed

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Science6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pakistan | Getreideknappheit in Belutschistan

Pakistan food crisis exacerbated by wheat shortage

Pakistan food crisis exacerbated by wheat shortage

PoliticsFebruary 1, 202302:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Lahav Shani raises his hands against a blue stage

Munich Philharmonic names Lahav Shani next chief conductor

Munich Philharmonic names Lahav Shani next chief conductor

Music23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russia is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad

Russia marks 80 years since Stalingrad

Russia marks 80 years since Stalingrad

Politics2 hours ago01:18 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

FilmFebruary 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage