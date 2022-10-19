  1. Skip to content
A view of the village, located in the border of the Kherson region where the control was again taken by the Ukrainian forces, amid Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces in the southern Kherson region
Martial law entails expanded powers for the Russian occupying administrationsImage: Metin Aktas/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Putin decrees martial law in 'annexed' Ukraine regions

41 minutes ago

The Russian president declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Russia illegally annexed. The move tightens Kremlin control over Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4GwxW

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia would impose martial law in the four regions in Ukraine Moscow last month claimed as its own territory.

Speaking to his National Security Council, Putin announced the immediate declaration of martial law in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

"We are working on solving very complex, large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people," he said.

Putin didn't immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order would be effective starting Thursday.

The Russian military currently controls only parts of the annexed areas and Putin's move comes as officials in occupied Kherson told civilians to leave some areas as soon as possible in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian attack.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said Russia was putting on a propaganda show in Kherson.

"The Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake newsletters about the shelling of the city by our army, and also arrange a propaganda show with evacuation," Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Putin also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committe aimed at fulfilling the objectives of his so-called special military operation, the Kremlin's euphemism for the war in Ukraine. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

lo/wmr (AP, Reuters)

Servicemen of the Odesa Brigade are seen at a combat position

Ukraine updates: Russia begins evacuation from Kherson

Conflicts3 hours ago
