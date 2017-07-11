Putin orders Russian troops into eastern Ukraine separatist regions — live updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes Ukraine's breakaway territories, and has ordered the deployment of troops for what the Kremlin called "peacekeeping functions"

NATO, EU condemn the move, with the EU vowing new sanctions

US announces fresh sanctions

Last updated at 20:55 UTC. This article will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his Defense Ministry to send Russian troops into eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, according to a decree published early on Tuesday after he said Moscow would recognize their independence.

The Kremlin said Putin ordered the Russian forces to "maintain peace" in eastern Ukraine.

The decree did not specify when any such deployment would take place. However, the move raises tensions, as Western leaders have warned Moscow could use a skirmish in the restive region as an excuse for a Russian attack.

Earlier Monday, Putin signed the decree stating Moscow recognizes the "independence" of the breakaway Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of which are held by pro-Russia separatists.

How has US responded so far?

US President Joe Biden said he "condemned" President Putin's decision to recognize the "independence" of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian President

Volodymr Zelenskiy, the White House said.

The White House said that Biden has spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on how they will continue to coordinate their response.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that there must be a "swift and firm" response to Putin's recognition of the two breakaway republics.

Blinken said that the decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the

Minsk agreements and contradicts Russia's "commitment to diplomacy." He added that states have an obligation not to recognize a new state created through the threat or use of force.

Watch video 03:04 'The Minsk process is dead': DW's Nick Connolly reports from Kyiv

EU leaders vow sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel also condemned Putin's decision, saying it is a "blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements."

"The union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," a statement from the two leaders said. "The union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

NATO condemns recognition by Putin

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned of the move, saying "this further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," he added.

"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."