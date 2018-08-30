Prison guard admits to leaking Chemnitz arrest warrant

A prison officer has been suspended after he admitted to illegally publishing an arrest warrant for a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Chemnitz, Saxony's Justice Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The leak of this highly confidential document could hinder investigations into the crime and fuel tensions in Chemnitz, where violent demonstrations by far-right groups have taken place over the crime.

What we know:

The man who turned himself in was a prison guard who worked at a correctional facility in the eastern German city of Dresden.

The man was immediately suspended from his job and may face criminal charges after authorities conclude their investigation.

The 39-year-old said that he'd "photographed and passed along" the arrest warrant, according to a statement published by the man's lawyer on Facebook.

In the statement, the man said he knew that he would likely lose his job, but didn't realize that the act was possibly illegal.

He added that by publishing the arrest warrant, he hoped "to put and end to speculation about the sequence of events in the crime."

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Death sparks demonstrations The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded German-Cuban killed A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Police reinforcements called By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Misinformation German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a women.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Protests and counterprotests Thousands of far-right and leftist demonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded 'No place for Nazis' Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators. Author: Louisa Wright



Minister slams 'irresponsible' action

Authorities in the eastern state of Saxony, where Chemnitz and Dresden are located, launched an investigation into who was behind the leak on Wednesday — as pressure grew and the search narrowed, the man eventually turned himself in.

Saxony's justice minister, Sebastian Gemkow, said that leaking confidential documents during an ongoing investigation was "irresponsible" and "a serious accusation."

"We cannot, therefore, tolerate it in any way if a public servant does such a thing and will take strict action against it," Gemkow said.

Arrest warrant circulated by far-right: The partially blacked-out arrest warrant named the victims in a weekend attack in Chemnitz that sparked several days of far-right demonstrations. The warrant also revealed the name of the judge who will preside over the case as well as the suspect's personal details.

The document was shared online by Lutz Bachmann, the founder of the Dresden-based anti-immigrant PEGIDA, as well as the right-wing populist "Pro Chemnitz" movement and a local chapter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Bremen state lawmaker and right-wing populist Jan Timke also shared the document on Facebook.

What happened in Chemnitz: A 35-year-old German-Cuban man was killed and two other people were injured in an altercation early Sunday morning. Two suspects, a 22-year-old who was born in Iraq and a 23-year-old who was born in Syria, are currently in police custody over the stabbing.

Far-right groups then mobilized to protest the stabbing, emphasizing the suspects' foreign-born backgrounds to draw more supporters. The past few days of protests in Chemnitz have seen several people injured in clashes between far-right and counter-demonstrators, as well as people with foreign-backgrounds harrashed and attacked. Some of the far-right protesters also flashed the "Hitler salute," which is banned in Germany.

rs/rt (dpa, Reuters)

