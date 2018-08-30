Prison guard admits to leaking Chemnitz arrest warrant

Authorities were outraged after far-right groups shared an illegally-published arrest warrant tied to a stabbing that sparked anti-immigrant protests. With pressure mounting, a prison guard turned himself in.
A prison officer has been suspended after he admitted to illegally publishing an arrest warrant for a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Chemnitz, Saxony's Justice Ministry confirmed on Thursday.
The leak of this highly confidential document could hinder investigations into the crime and fuel tensions in Chemnitz, where violent demonstrations by far-right groups have taken place over the crime.
What we know:
Minister slams 'irresponsible' action
Authorities in the eastern state of Saxony, where Chemnitz and Dresden are located, launched an investigation into who was behind the leak on Wednesday — as pressure grew and the search narrowed, the man eventually turned himself in.
Saxony's justice minister, Sebastian Gemkow, said that leaking confidential documents during an ongoing investigation was "irresponsible" and "a serious accusation."
"We cannot, therefore, tolerate it in any way if a public servant does such a thing and will take strict action against it," Gemkow said.
Arrest warrant circulated by far-right: The partially blacked-out arrest warrant named the victims in a weekend attack in Chemnitz that sparked several days of far-right demonstrations. The warrant also revealed the name of the judge who will preside over the case as well as the suspect's personal details.
The document was shared online by Lutz Bachmann, the founder of the Dresden-based anti-immigrant PEGIDA, as well as the right-wing populist "Pro Chemnitz" movement and a local chapter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Bremen state lawmaker and right-wing populist Jan Timke also shared the document on Facebook.
What happened in Chemnitz: A 35-year-old German-Cuban man was killed and two other people were injured in an altercation early Sunday morning. Two suspects, a 22-year-old who was born in Iraq and a 23-year-old who was born in Syria, are currently in police custody over the stabbing.
Far-right groups then mobilized to protest the stabbing, emphasizing the suspects' foreign-born backgrounds to draw more supporters. The past few days of protests in Chemnitz have seen several people injured in clashes between far-right and counter-demonstrators, as well as people with foreign-backgrounds harrashed and attacked. Some of the far-right protesters also flashed the "Hitler salute," which is banned in Germany.
rs/rt (dpa, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Protests in Chemnitz underline a stereotype of Saxony as the stomping ground of far-right extremists. There is some truth to that, but the eastern state isn't the only place violence against refugees has shocked Germans. (30.08.2018)
Saxony state leaders have held a "meet the voters" event in Chemnitz after days of far-right protests sparked by a killing. Locals decried the way their city has been portrayed during a troubled week of violence. (30.08.2018)
Prosecutors in eastern Germany are looking into who illegally published an arrest warrant for a suspect in Sunday's fatal stabbing. It was shared on far-right sites, including those of protest organizers. (29.08.2018)
A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)
Neo-Nazis and leftist protesters took to the streets of Germany's Chemnitz after a murder involving migrants. Saxony police mostly managed to cope with sporadic violence, although the protests caught them by surprise. (27.08.2018)