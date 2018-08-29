Online leak of Chemnitz arrest warrant triggers investigation

Saxony's Justice Ministry confirmed Wednesday that an investigation was underway into the illegal online publication of an arrest warrant tied to a stabbing in Chemnitz on Sunday.

The deadly stabbing of a German-Cuban man spurred violent demonstrations by far-right groups after police handling the crime said that "various nationalities" had been involved.

The warrant's leak is the latest development to draw attention to the eastern German city. Regional police have faced criticism in the aftermath of the protests for underestimating the demonstrations, while social media also has come under fire for its role in fueling the violence, with officials saying far-right groups spread misinformation online.

Leaked warrant appears authentic

A press spokesperson from the public prosecutor's office in Dresden told DW that it had been assigned to handle the investigation into the leak.

"We are assuming that the copy that appeared online is of an original document," Lorenz Haase, the office's spokesperson, said. "However, we can't yet verify this 100 percent."

The warrants for the two suspects in Sunday's stabbing of the 35-year-old man had been issued on Monday. Officials refused to confirm to news agencies which of the two men's warrants had been published online.

One suspect was born in Iraq, the other in Syria. Both men are in police custody. The far-right organizers behind the violent protests used the suspect's foreign-born backgrounds as a rallying call for the anti-immigrant protests.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Death sparks demonstrations The demonstrations were sparked by a brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday, after a street festival closed on Saturday evening. What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded German-Cuban killed The man, a German-Cuban, was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Police reinforcements called By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers, and police reinforcements had to be called in from the cities of Dresden and Leipzig. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded 'No place for Nazis' Video footage of the demonstrations on social media appeared to show protesters assaulting people they thought looked non-German, but that footage has not yet been verified. A number of government officials condemned the right-wing violence. A spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said the "hounding" of foreigners had no place in Germany.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Protests and counterprotests Thousands of far-right and leftist demonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be." Author: Louisa Wright



The warrant appeared online with multiple pages blacked out, AFP reported. However, the document named the victims, the judge to preside over the case, and the suspect's personal details.

Among other places, the warrant was posted on internet pages belonging to Lutz Bachmann, a prominent member of the far-right, anti-immigrant group PEGIDA, which was founded in Dresden in 2014. German media also reported that the warrant was shared by another far-right group, Pro Chemnitz, which organized the anti-foreign rallies following the stabbing.

Pro Chemnitz said that the arrest warrant had been "provided" to the organization.

Source of leak unknown

The source of the leak remains unclear. "We can't say anything about that right now," spokesperson Haase said.

According to the local court that issued the warrant, the document would have been accessible to the public prosecutor's office, the police, the penal institution and officials in charge of transporting the suspects.

A statement from the Saxony's Justice Ministry said that the issue would be "cleared up as quickly as possible and the necessary legal consequences taken."

The publication of the arrest warrant can be prosecuted as a crime based on the release of confidential information. The punishment varies according to the specific charges.

Haase did not believe that the publication of the arrest warrant would complicate the separate investigation into the two suspects' roles in Sunday's murder.

The warrant's leak caused national politicians to once again weigh in on the ongoing events in Chemnitz. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called the document's publication "absolutely unacceptable."

Right-wing groups have called for more demonstrations to take place on Thursday.