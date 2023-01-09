  1. Skip to content
Prince Harry is seen on a screen
Prince Harry during his interview with British broadcaster ITVImage: Jane Barlow/AP/picture alliance
CultureUnited Kingdom

Prince Harry accuses press of wrongdoing in ITV interview

Christine Lehnen
40 minutes ago

In the run-up to the release of his book "Spare," he said the British press caused strife within the royal family and that his relatives hurt his wife.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LtzQ

Prince Harry's interview with British TV channel ITV on January 8 has made headlines in the British and international press. Ahead of the global release of his memoir "Spare" on Tuesday January 10, 2023, the prince discussed his book, in which he claims that the British press — especially the tabloids — deliberately stirred conflict within the royal family. 

Prince Harry prepares to release 'unflinching' memoir

In an unusually muted response, British newspapers across the political spectrum focused on two subjects from the interview: Prince Harry claimed in the interview that he never accused the British family of racism but merely of unconscious bias towards his wife Meghan.

Second, he revealed his conflicted emotions about his stepmother Camilla the Queen Consort, which made headlines in the print edition of British newspaper The Guardian. He said in the ITV interview that he had asked his father King Charles not to marry Camilla, advising him to be with her without tying the knot. However he claimed to have been very happy for them regardless on their wedding day. 

Is the British media going easier on Harry?

In Britain, the print coverage of the interivew has been comparably respectful, perhaps in response to the prince's accusations. Some news media have been publishing more searing headlines online, with The Guardian describing the interview as "furious", although Prince Harry did not appear angry during the interview, emphasising his private happiness at present and his love for his family.

Later in the interview, however, he referred to the British monarchy and royal family as 'abusers.' "Silence only protects the abuser," he said on the ITV broadcast when questioned about his motives for publishing a memoir whilst insisting the press respect his privacy. He talked at length about the trauma of his mother's early death. Princess Diana, nicknamed 'the people's princess' because of her enduring popularity, died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by the paparazzi. The accident happened a year after Diana and Charles formally got divorced after years of being unhappily married.

Prince William and Prince Harry stand in front of a statue of their mother Princess Diana
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue in honour of their late mother at Kensington Palace in London in July 2021Image: Dominic Lipinski/AP/picture alliance

Asked whether he would attend his father's coronation on May 6 if he received an invitation, Harry said that "a lot can happen between now and then," avoiding a direct answer. 

Challenging the monarchy

Despite a decade of declining support for the British monarchy among the younger generation in Britain, Harry said in the interview that his problem had never been with the monarchy itself, only with its relationship with the press. He claims the royal family feeds information to the British tabloid press, becoming complicit in the harmful relationship between the public and the crown.  

Prince Harry and Prince William as young men with their father Prince Charles, all three wearing winter jackets and waterproof trousers
Fraught relationship: 2005 picture of Prince Harry (left) and his brother William (right) with their father King Charles Image: Gareth Fuller/empics/picture alliance

Harry also said in the interview that "the world" was asking for accountability from the British royal family for what they have done to him and his wife, while Commonwealth countries from Australia to Jamaica are discussing the possibility of removing the British monarch as their head of state. 

Meanwhile, historians in Britain and politicians in the former colonies have been calling for the British royal family and Britain to reckon with its colonial oppression in the past and its part in the transatlantic slave trade.

Media attention on the Suxexxes

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, courted controversy when they released their Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan" in December 2022. Since leaving the royal family in 2020 and moving to California in the US, they have had to make a living on their own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand in hand from a boat to their car
The Duchess and Duke of Sussex seen here in Germany promoting the 'Invictus Games' Image: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance

According to polls from late 2022, prior to the release of the documentary and the prince's memoirs, Harry and Meghan had some of the lowest popularity ratings of the members of the royal family, while heir-to-the-throne William and his wife Catherine Middleton have topped the popularity charts of the British public since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.death of Queen Elizabeth II. in September 2022.

Edited by: Brenda Haas

People watch a screen showing a scene from "Harry & Meghan"

Harry and Meghan: What does the future hold?

Harry and Meghan: What does the future hold?

First they were working royals, and now they've become Netflix stars. What could be next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?
CultureDecember 28, 2022
King Charles III delivers the Christmas message

UK: King Charles hails 'solidarity' in first Christmas message

UK: King Charles hails 'solidarity' in first Christmas message

In his first Christmas Day message as monarch, King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK as it struggles with a deepening cost of living crisis.
PoliticsDecember 25, 2022
British King Charles III

King Charles III bans foie gras from palaces, says PETA

King Charles III bans foie gras from palaces, says PETA

Animal rights groups have long campaigned against the French delicacy, which requires ducks and geese to be force-fed to fatten their livers.
SocietyNovember 19, 2022
Security forces operate as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil launches sweeping probe after pro-Bolsonaro riots

Politics5 hours ago
