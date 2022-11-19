  1. Skip to content
As king, Charles is expanding his ban on the French delicacy to include all royal residencies Image: Isabel Infantes/Getty Images
SocietyUnited Kingdom

King Charles III bans foie gras from palaces, says PETA

27 minutes ago

Animal rights groups have long campaigned against the French delicacy, which requires ducks and geese to be force-fed to fatten their livers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jm0F

Britain's King Charles III has stopped foie gras from being served in all royal palaces, animal rights group PETA said on Saturday.

The move was praised by animal welfare organizations. Charles has been known for taking a stronger public stance on animal rights and environmental issues than other members of the royal family.

Off the menu in palaces

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the organization received confirmation from a royal official that foie gras is now barred for all royal palaces.

"I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household nor served in Royal Residences, and there are no plans for this policy to change," the letter reads.

It was signed by the Master of the King's Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt and dated on November 10.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the PETA statement.

While Charles was still the prince of Wales, he'd banned foie gras from the royal residences where he stayed.

As king, the policy is now been expanded to include Buckingham Palace and other royal homes.

British dispute over foie gras

What is foie gras?

The controversial French delicacy is made from goose or duck liver. The pate is typically eaten during special occasions like Christmas dinner.

Animal rights groups have campaigned against foie gras, arguing that the practice of force-feeding ducks and geese to fatten their livers is unethical.

In the UK, foise gras can be imported and sold, but its production is banned.

Germany has also banned its production, but the practice continues in France, Hungary, Spain, Bulgaria and Belgium, according to PETA.

PETA to send vegan 'faux gras' as thanks

PETA praised confirmation of the ban, describing foise gras as a "despicable product."

"PETA encourages everyone to follow the King's lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond," the group's vice president Elisa Allen said in a statement.

The group said as a thank-you to the new king, it plans on sending a hamper of imitation "faux gras" which is made by a vegan chef.

rs/jcg (dpa, AFP)

