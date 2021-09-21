Visit the new DW website

Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana Frances Spencer became the Princess of Wales - and a media darling - when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

An iconic figure of the 20th century, Princess Diana (1961-1997) epitomized feminine beauty and elegance, making her one of the most-photographed people of her time. She managed to make the British royal family more accessible to the masses. Diana was also respected for her extensive charity work, particularly her support of AIDS patients and campaign against landmines. Her marriage to Prince Charles produced two sons, Princes William and Harry. She and Charles divorced in 1996. Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

US sports stars stand up for abortion rights 21.09.2021

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are among more than 500 US female athletes who have petitioned the Supreme Court. The state of Mississippi wants to ban the right to abortion in the US.
Spencer Actrees Kirsten Stewart

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 31.08.2021

There are 21 films competing for the Golden Lion, including a new work on Lady Di, "Spencer." Ridley Scott's "Last Duel" will premiere outside the competition.
The tin containing plastic wrapped icing of a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday July 29, 1981, which has fetched 1,850 pounds (2,565 dollars US) at auction at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, England, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)

Piece of Charles and Diana royal wedding cake fetches over $2500 12.08.2021

A piece of cake from the wedding of Charles and Diana has sold for thousands of dollars at auction. The 40-year-old slice attracted bidders from all over the world.
Prinzessin Diana, aufgenommen am 21.7.1997 bei ihrem Besuch des Northwick Park Krankenhauses in London (Archivfoto). Dianas geheime Tonbandaufnahmen wurden in der Nacht zum Freitag (05.03.2004) zum ersten Mal auf dem US-Sender NBC ausgestrahlt. Der Inhalt ist nicht neu, den hat ihr britischer Biograf Andrew Morton bereits 1992 in dem Bestseller «Diana, ihre wahre Geschichte» veröffentlicht. Aber fast sieben Jahre nach ihrem tödlichen Autounfall in Paris aus dem Munde der zutiefst unglücklichen Lady Di von quälender Eifersucht, Bulimie und Selbstmordversuchen zu hören, ist erneut schockierend. Foto: John Stillwell dpa (zu dpa 0259 vom 05.03.2004) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Princess Diana statue unveiled in London 01.07.2021

Marking what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, her sons William and Harry unveiled a statue as a tribute to her. Here's a look back at her legacy.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Diana, die Prinzessin von Wales trägt ihr Baby Prinz Harry am 7.8.1985 in Southhampton im Arm. Prinz Harry, der jüngste Sohn von Diana und Prinz Charles, wollte seinen 16. Geburtstag am 15.9.2000 in der Schule feiern. Er verbringe den Tag «ganz normal» im Eliteinternat Eton. Am Sonntag, 17.9. plane der Teenager einen «freien Tag», falls die Lage bei der Spritversorgung einen Ausflug zulasse, wurde mitgeteilt. Der inzwischen 1,80 Meter große Prinz bereitet sich in dem Internat auf eine Zwischenprüfung vor. Wie sein älterer Bruder William sieht Harry in seiner Freizeit gerne Actionfilme oder hört Popmusik. Ansonsten wird Rugby oder Polo gespielt.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Here are a few other British royal babies who've smiled for the camera.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet 06.06.2021

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. The new baby has been named after Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
Fotos von unserem Korrespondenten Emmanuel Lubega aus Uganda. Story: Ugandan army chief General Katumba Wamala blames the EU for a 7 month pay delay for Ugandan soldiers serving as AMISOM peace keepers in Somalia. Uganda Police Defence Force (UPDF) troops welcomed back to Uganda Gen Edward Katumba Wamala Copyright: DW/E. Lubega

AfricaLink on Air - 01 June 2021 01.06.2021

Ugandan government minister in an attempted assassination +++ Mozambique: The case of Rwandan dissident journalist Ntamuhanga Cassien +++ Ghana court rules on Rasta rights +++ Vegan shoes in Zimbabwe +++ BBC to overhaul after Princess Diana interview scandal.

20.11.1995, Großbritannien, Britain's 80 years of TV. Embargoed to 0001 Monday October 31 File photo dated 20/11/95 of Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC, which is on a new chart of the most-watched programmes in the 80-year history of British television. Issue date: Monday October 31, 2016. The chart has been compiled by the Press Association to mark the 80th anniversary this week of the start of television in the UK. See PA story SHOWBIZ TV80Years. Photo credit should read: BBC SCREEN GRAB/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. URN:29045638

BBC journalist used deceit to secure Princess Diana interview 21.05.2021

An independent inquiry has concluded that BBC reporter Martin Bashir "deceived" Diana when securing what became a explosive 1995 interview, where the princess famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage."
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 09.03.2021+++Melbourne, Australien+++ A photo taken in Melbourne on March 9, 2021 shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on US broadcaster CBS. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

The top scandals involving the British royals 10.03.2021

Fans of the British royal family are also in love with their scandals. Prince Harry and Meghan's interview is one recent case, but there have been many preceding it.
July 23, 2017 the castle of Chenonceau. France. The facade of the medieval castle of ladies. The royal medieval castle of Chenonceau Castle and the garden. Chenonceau, the Loire Valley, France, Europe. UNESCO heritage site.

Exciting places in Europe associated with famous women 08.03.2021

On International Women's Day let us show you exciting locations in Europe that are connected with important women — from Weimar to Venice.
ARCHIV - 13.02.2018, Großbritannien, London: Meghan, Herzogin von Sussex, und Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex. Der britische Prinz Harry und seine Frau, Herzogin Meghan, werden sich nicht länger «Königliche Hoheit» nennen. Das teilte der Buckingham-Palast mit. Foto: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Prince Harry calls split from British royal life 'unbelievably tough' 01.03.2021

Prince Harry invoked memories of his mother Princess Diana in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and Harry described their earlier situation in the UK as "un-survivable."
This image released by Netflix shows Emma Corrin in a scene from The Crown. Season four premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15. (Des Willie/Netflix via AP) |

Netflix dominates 2021 Golden Globe nominations 03.02.2021

From "The Crown" to "The Trial of the Chicago 7," the streaming giant received 42 nominations, while Sacha Baron Cohen and Frances McDormand got expected best performance nods.

Alamata town, South Tigray, Ethiopia, Ethiopia, Äthiopien, 27.11. 2020 © anonym - DW

AfricaLink on Air - 27 November 2020 27.11.2020

Ethiopia: Tigrayans flee capital Mekele in fear of an imminent assault +++ Gambians say EU paid bribes in EU-Gambia migrant repatriation deals +++ Cameroon's lawyers are planning a week-long, nationwide strike starting on Monday over "law enforcement harassment" +++ Uganda's Spice Diana swaps the stage for the screen as many artists around the world are cut off from audiences
The Crown. File photo dated 22/02/20 of Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix series The Crown. The fourth series is set in the late 1970s and will follow Diana's relationship with the Prince of Wales, played by Josh O'Connor +++ In this image released by Netflix, Olivia Colman portrays Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from The Crown. Colman was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via AP) +++ Gillian Anderson arrives at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Season 4 of 'The Crown' spotlights era of female leadership 16.11.2020

The drama that reinvented the stiff upper-lip continues: Queen Elizabeth II faces strong competition in season 4 of "The Crown" as Margaret Thatcher moves into Downing Street — and Diana enters her Prince Charles' life.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier und Charles, Prince of Wales beim Fototermin zum Empfang beim Bundespräsidenten im Schloss Bellevue. Berlin, 15.11.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

UK's Prince Charles praises friendship with Germany during Berlin visit 15.11.2020

In a speech to the German parliament, Charles said Brexit would change bilateral ties, but the two nations would "always be friends, partners and allies." The UK royal also met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
