Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana Frances Spencer became the Princess of Wales - and a media darling - when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

An iconic figure of the 20th century, Princess Diana (1961-1997) epitomized feminine beauty and elegance, making her one of the most-photographed people of her time. She managed to make the British royal family more accessible to the masses. Diana was also respected for her extensive charity work, particularly her support of AIDS patients and campaign against landmines. Her marriage to Prince Charles produced two sons, Princes William and Harry. She and Charles divorced in 1996. Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997.