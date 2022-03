Rosa Luxemburg and Berlin

On the banks of the Landwehr Canal in Berlin you can find a monument to anti-war activist and Marxist Rosa Luxemburg (1871-1919). It was here that she met her brutal death at the hands of the militaristic Volunteer Corps during the 1919 workers uprising. She is revered as a revolutionary who never compromised and every year on the day of her death, countless people lay down flowers in her honor.