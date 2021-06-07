Visit the new DW website

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The next king of England?

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, born on June 21, 1982, is the eldest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. In 2011, William married Kate Middleton. The couple has three children. Many of the British public believe William should surpass his father to become the next king of England.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Diana, die Prinzessin von Wales trägt ihr Baby Prinz Harry am 7.8.1985 in Southhampton im Arm. Prinz Harry, der jüngste Sohn von Diana und Prinz Charles, wollte seinen 16. Geburtstag am 15.9.2000 in der Schule feiern. Er verbringe den Tag «ganz normal» im Eliteinternat Eton. Am Sonntag, 17.9. plane der Teenager einen «freien Tag», falls die Lage bei der Spritversorgung einen Ausflug zulasse, wurde mitgeteilt. Der inzwischen 1,80 Meter große Prinz bereitet sich in dem Internat auf eine Zwischenprüfung vor. Wie sein älterer Bruder William sieht Harry in seiner Freizeit gerne Actionfilme oder hört Popmusik. Ansonsten wird Rugby oder Polo gespielt.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Here are a few other British royal babies who've smiled for the camera.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak with teachers and mental health professionals during a visit to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Prince William denies UK royal family is racist 11.03.2021

The royals are "very much not a racist family" said the British prince, following comments made by his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
In this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Britain's Prince William, right and Naturalist Sir David Attenborough react as they disicuss the Earthshot Prize at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William has launched the most prestigious global environment prize in history to tackle climate issues. (Kensington Palace via AP) |

Britain's Prince William launches Earthshot Prize to boost climate innovation 08.10.2020

The Earthshot Prize aims to encourage a "decade of change" by annually handing out five prizes of a million pounds. Like his father, William has dedicated a lot of time to environmental issues.
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan pose after a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Prince William, Kate visiting Pakistan to boost ties 14.10.2019

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are visiting Pakistan for the first royal trip to the South Asian country in over a decade. Haroon Janjua reports from Islamabad.
PRINCE WILLIAM ANZAC DAY AUCKLAND, Britain s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, lays a wreath during an Anzac Day service at the Auckland War Memorial, in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Duke of Cambridge will attend Anzac Day services in Auckland before flying to the South Island where he will visit survivors of the Christchurch mosque shootings. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! AUCKLAND NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDAVIDxROWLANDx 20190425001396503987

Prince William honors WWI dead in New Zealand on Anzac Day 25.04.2019

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey to commemorate WWI soldiers killed at Gallipoli. Britain's Prince William marked the event in Auckland before heading to Christchurch.
April 4, 2019 - London, United Kingdom - HRH Prince William at the World Premiere of Netflix s Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAs197 20190404_zaa_s197_188 Copyright: xKeithxMayhewx

UK's Prince William spends three weeks with British security services 07.04.2019

A security services employee known only as "David" said the future king of England and father of three worked "exceptionally hard." Prince William said he found the experience "truly humbling."
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: - Preview of the 'Prince & Patron' Exhibition at Buckingham Palace on July 19, 2018 in London, England curated by The Prince of Wales to mark his 70th birthday. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Prince and Patron: Prince Charles shows his favorite art works 22.07.2018

To mark his 70th birthday, the Prince of Wales is sharing some of his favorite works of art during a special display at the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. Among them are some of Prince Charles' own paintings.
09.07.2018, Großbritannien, London: Die britische Herzogin Kate trägt den britischen Prinz Louis in die Kapelle des St.-James's-Palastes zu seiner Taufe. Der jüngste Sohn von Prinz William und Herzogin Kate wird am Nachmittag in der Kapelle des St.-James's-Palastes in London getauft. Getauft wird der Kleine auf den Namen Louis Arthur Charles. Foto: Dominic Lipinski/PA POOL/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

William and Kate's son Prince Louis of Cambridge christened at royal ceremony 09.07.2018

Prince Louis, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, has been christened. A small, private ceremony took place at St James's Palace in London.
This is a April 26, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace of Britain's Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP) |

Prince Louis: The christening of the latest addition to Britain's royal family 06.07.2018

Britain has been in the throes of a veritable Royals fever since the wedding of Prince Harry to US actress Meghan Markle. Next up is the baptism of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

25.06.2018 +++ Duke of Cambridge Middle East tour Day 2. The Duke of Cambridge arrives at Israel Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture date: Monday June 25, 2018. William's five-day tour of the region is his most high-profile foreign trip and the first official visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories by a member of the monarchy on behalf of the Government. See PA story ROYAL William. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire URN:37203039 |

Prince William in Israel for first-ever official visit by senior British royal 25.06.2018

The prince's visit was organized at the behest of the British government amid tensions in the region. Although his trip is considered non-political, Prince William is expected to meet with Israeli and Arab leaders.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: A young boy places a decorated stone among the floral tributes, on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack in central Manchester, on May 22, 2018 in Manchester, England. The suicide bomb attack took place following a concert at Manchester Arena by US singer Ariana Grande and claimed the lives of 22 people. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on 22.05.2018

Survivors, families of the victims, first responders and VIPs gathered in Manchester to mark the first anniversary of a bomb attack that killed 22 people leaving an Ariana Grande concert.
22.05.2018 *** MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Crowds gather to watch the outside broadcast of The Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral on May 22, 2018 in Manchester, England. Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Manchester bomb attack: UK remembers victims one year on 22.05.2018

Manchester has marked the anniversary of a bomb attack that killed 22 people leaving an Ariana Grande concert. The singer sent a message of love to survivors attending a memorial service alongside a numer of dignitaries.
In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/via AP) |

First days at home: UK royals release Prince Louis photos 06.05.2018

Britain's royal family has released two official pictures of newly born Prince Louis. One of the photos shows the little prince being cuddled by his 3-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.
Royal Baby. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Picture date: Monday April 23, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Baby. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire URN:36147485 |

Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge 27.04.2018

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera.
ARCHIV - 29.03.2018, Großbritannien, Windsor: Bedruckte Tassen mit dem Verlobungsfoto von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle werden in einem Souvenirladen verkauft. (zum dpa Themenpaket vor der Hochzeit von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle am 17.04.2018) Foto: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Inside Europe: Royal wedding bonanza 26.04.2018

There's been a mini boom in sales of magazines and newspapers carrying pictures of the latest addition to the Royal Family: the new-born baby son of Prince William and Kate. A royal birth is always good for business! But an even bigger royal bonanza is looming. In May, Prince Harry is marrying American model and actress, Meghan Markle. The cash tills are already ringing! Stephen Beard reports.
