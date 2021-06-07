Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The next king of England?
Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, born on June 21, 1982, is the eldest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. In 2011, William married Kate Middleton. The couple has three children. Many of the British public believe William should surpass his father to become the next king of England.
Britain has been in the throes of a veritable Royals fever since the wedding of Prince Harry to US actress Meghan Markle. Next up is the baptism of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The prince's visit was organized at the behest of the British government amid tensions in the region. Although his trip is considered non-political, Prince William is expected to meet with Israeli and Arab leaders.
There's been a mini boom in sales of magazines and newspapers carrying pictures of the latest addition to the Royal Family: the new-born baby son of Prince William and Kate. A royal birth is always good for business! But an even bigger royal bonanza is looming. In May, Prince Harry is marrying American model and actress, Meghan Markle. The cash tills are already ringing! Stephen Beard reports.