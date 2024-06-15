Princess of Wales joins King Charles' birthday parade

SocietyUnited KingdomPrincess of Wales joins King Charles' birthday paradeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited KingdomHalida Abbaro06/15/2024June 15, 2024Thousands of royal fans have braved the rain in central London to watch King Charles' annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. Catherine, Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.https://p.dw.com/p/4h5gDAdvertisement