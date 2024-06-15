  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
SocietyUnited Kingdom

Princess of Wales joins King Charles' birthday parade

Halida Abbaro
June 15, 2024

Thousands of royal fans have braved the rain in central London to watch King Charles' annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. Catherine, Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4h5gD
Skip next section Similar stories from United Kingdom

Similar stories from United Kingdom

Some yellow and greenish algae float on the sea surface.

Scottish farmers cultivating algae to tackle climate crisis

Scottish farmers are transforming algae into a treasure that supports climate sustainability and business opportunities.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 15, 202402:38 min
An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on March 06, 2024

Ahead of UK election, parties target migrants to win votes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to win with the slogan "Stop the boats." Even the opposition wants to curb immigration.
PoliticsJune 28, 202404:19 min
Two fishers carry yellow crates on a beach

Are Scottish fishers victims of Brexit?

Fishers in northwestern Scotland have blamed Brexit for lower profits, fewer workers and too much red tape.
BusinessJune 6, 202404:10 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more