Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
China
FIFA World Cup

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Topic

Meghan Markle is a former US actress and the wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Reports & Analysis

Netflix-Doku zu Harry und Meghan

Harry spills on 'dirty game' in Netflix doc trailer

Harry spills on 'dirty game' in Netflix doc trailer

In the trailer for the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry suggests there was "planting of stories" about Meghan.
FilmDecember 6, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal baby: What's behind Lilibet Diana's name?

Royal baby: What's behind Lilibet Diana's name?

Prince Harry and Meghan welcome their second child. The name of the royal baby is symbolically charged.
SocietyJune 7, 2021
Princess Diana holding baby Harry

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new baby girl! Here are other royal babies who've also smiled for the camera.
CultureJune 7, 202111 images
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet

Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a baby girl.
PoliticsJune 6, 2021
Prince Philip

Mixed reactions to Prince Philip's death

Mixed reactions to Prince Philip's death

Reactions to the news of Prince Philip's passing came from around the world, from both fans and detractors.
CultureApril 9, 2021
DW Podcast | Inside Europe

Inside Europe 11.03.2021

Inside Europe 11.03.2021

A facemask scandal rocks Germany's conservative political establishment — Is the British monarchy living on borrowed time following Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview? — France mulls legislation to restitute stolen assets to their countries of origin — Italy fights tax evasion using a lottery with a difference — The battle to save a feminist mural in Madrid — and more!
PoliticsMarch 11, 202154:59 min
Opinion

Opinion: What we say when we talk about race

Sumi Somaskanda
Commentary
SocietyMay 22, 2018