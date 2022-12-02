  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Netflix-Doku zu Harry und Meghan
Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance
FilmUnited Kingdom

Harry spills on 'dirty game' in Netflix doc trailer

Paula Rösler
15 minutes ago

In the trailer for the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry suggests there was "planting of stories" about Meghan. They want to present their version of the rift with the royal family.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KO3d

It wouldn't be a documentary series about the royal family without a dose of drama. 

The second trailer for the upcoming Netflix six-part documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," suggests that's exactly what viewers will get.

The trailer opens with Meghan's entry into the royal family and her treatment by the public as "a royal rock star."

Then "everything" changed, says the trailer, which goes on to link Meghan's experience with that of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 and suffered emotionally as a part of the royal family. 

"It's a dirty game," says Prince Harry. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy..." states Harry, while we see an image of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry also alludes to the ranks of members of the royal family. "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories." 

This trailer paints a grim picture of the couple who stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in 2020. It also also brings up the issue of race, featuring a commentator saying, "It's about hatred. It's about race." 

"There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," another commentator says.

The new Netflix series comes with a warning that it deals with "discrimination."

Meanwhile, Harry's brother, Prince William has told British media that he plans to strike back at any false accusations that may arise against the royal family in the bombshell documentary.

Meghan and Harry kissing on a kitchen table.
Intimate moment or perfect staging? Meghan and Harry are portrayed as a candid, loving couple in the seriesImage: 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix

Former royals unafraid to speak out

The tone of the second trailer is different than the first for the six-part documentary series produced by Netflix. 

The first trailer, released last week, was dramatically edited, accompanied by sentimental music, and moves at a fast pace.

Both trailers make it clear that that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are not afraid anymore to publicly talk about their feelings.

In the first trailer, launched last week, the couple elaborates on why they wanted to make this six-part docuseries. They want to reveal the "other side of their high-profile love story."

Harry describes himself as a caring family man, stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors." 

The trailer shows never-before-seen photographs of the couple. Some are candid, but oftentimes Meghan is also seen crying, wiping tears from her face or throwing her head in her hands. Harry says, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Three black-and-white photos from a photo booth show Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, laughing and lying in each other's arms.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tell their story of love and suffering in Netlix docuseriesImage: 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

'Hear the story from us'

With these statements, the couple alludes to their dramatic departure from the British royal family and the experiences that led to this decision. "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" says Meghan at the end of the melodramatic initial trailer.

When Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationship with the other royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it plunged the institution into its biggest crisis of recent times. They had accused the royal palace of racism and lack of support.

Meghan under pressure

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," the duchess told Winfrey, adding that she "just didn't see a solution" to the barrage of negative reports about her. She would ask her husband and the palace for help, but was scared because "this was real, this was not some abstract idea." The pressure on her during her time at the palace was enormous, the former actress said in the televised interview.

The Netflix docuseries will premiere in two parts, with the first three episodes debuting on December 8, and the last three on December 15. 

Harry is also preparing for the release of his autobiography in January.

This article was originally written in German. It was updated on December 6 after the release of the second trailer for the series.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A photo taken in Melbourne on March 9, 2021 shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Meghan & Harry interview

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Meghan & Harry interview

The world is still reacting a day after Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan gave a tell-all interview. Meghan said that a member of the royal family had voiced concern over which skin color their son could have. Buckingham Palace has finally broken its silence on the revelations. Brent Goff spoke with DW’s Charlotte Chelsom-Pill.
March 9, 202104:30 min
The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

A Brazilian comic book author says the makers of "1899" stole her idea. It's not the first successful television series to be accused of plagiarism.
FilmNovember 23, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fire breaks out near Kursk airfield.

Ukraine updates: Fresh drone attack targets Russia airfield

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An electrical engineer inside a workroom

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

Business20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Comedy troupe the Khawatoons; four women wearing same outfit smile.

Pakistani feminist comedians challenge taboos

Pakistani feminist comedians challenge taboos

Culture3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

ConflictsDecember 5, 202202:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA US-Zwischenwahlen

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage