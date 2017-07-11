Meghan Markle urges tabloids to change after legal victory

A UK court on Thursday handed Meghan Markle her second win in court against a newspaper group that had tried to appeal a verdict ruling it had violated her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she said in a statement.

