 Pope Francis in Panama encourages youth, calls for peace | News | DW | 27.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pope Francis in Panama encourages youth, calls for peace

Pope Francis ended his visit to Panama encouraging young people to make their dreams come true. He also condemned the violence in the Philippines and Colombia and called for a just and peaceful solution in Venezuela.

Pope Francis celebrates open-air mass in Panama

Pope Francis celebrated World Youth Day's final mass for about 700,000 people in Panama City on Sunday as he wound up a five-day visit.

The crowd of pilgrims gathered with the presidents of Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Portugal.

In a message of hope and encouragement to the region's youth, the Argentine pontiff urged young Catholics not to wait until some far-off future to make their dreams come true. "You, dear people, are not the future but the now of God,"he told the crowd of pilgrims.

Life was not "in the cloud, waiting to be downloaded, a new app to be discovered, or a technique of mental self-improvement," Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis celebrating mass

Pope Francis celebrating mass

Condemns terrorism, calls for peace

Pope Francis condemned the twin bombings which killed at least 20 people and injured 81 more at a Catholic service in the Philippines on Sunday as a "terrorist attack."

He also made a plea for peace in neighboring Colombia, condeming the "terrorist hatred" which led to a bombing earlier in January.

In his first remarks on the situation in Venezuela, Pope Francis called for a just and peaceful solution, respecting human rights: "Faced with the grave situation it is going through, I ask the Lord that a just and peaceful solution is sought and achieved in order to overcome the crisis, respecting human rights (and) the good of all the people of the country," he said. 

Read more: Pope condemns violence against women at World Youth Day 

The Pope also visited a church-run home for people in Panama living with HIV.

"Many of the people we help here have been rejected by their families, by people in the street," said Domingo Escobar, director of the facility.

World Youth Day, the once-every-three year religious festival, was launched by Pope Saint John Paul II. The Vatican announced on Sunday that the next edition would take place in Lisbon, Portugal in 2022.

kw/jm (AP, AFP) 

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

Pope Francis in Panama for Catholic World Youth Day

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deadly bombs target cathedral in south Philippines

At least 27 people have been killed in two explosions outside a church during Sunday Mass in the southern Philippines. The government has vowed to hunt down the "terrorists" responsible in the mainly Muslim region. (27.01.2019)  

Colombia: Thousands march to protest cadet bombings

In cities across Colombia, thousands of people marched for peace after Thursday's car bombing attack that killed 20 police academy cadets. President Duque cancelled peace talks with ELN rebels in response to the attack. (21.01.2019)  

Young Catholics grill Pope Francis on church sex abuse

During a lunch with young Catholics, Pope Francis spoke out about the sexual abuse of children by clergy members. It was his first time directly broaching the subject during World Youth Day celebrations in Panama. (27.01.2019)  

Pope condemns violence against women at World Youth Day

Pope Francis said Latin America had to address the "plague" of femicide, as well as drug and gang violence. He also slammed anti-migration rhetoric built on "fears and suspicions." (25.01.2019)  

Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum

Key European countries demanded fresh elections within eight days or they'll recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as president. Nicolas Maduro is struggling to hold onto power in the crisis-ridden country. (26.01.2019)  

Pope Francis: Viewing migrants as threat to society is 'senseless'

The leader of the Catholic Church told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that they should welcome migrants, not stigmatize them. He said it was "senseless" to condemn every immigrant "as a threat to society." (26.01.2019)  

5 years of Pope Francis

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has tried to reform the Catholic Church by preaching and exemplifying humility. Some have applauded him for his efforts, while others have hurled criticism. (12.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Band of priests look to rock World Youth Day in Panama  

Pope Francis in Panama for Catholic World Youth Day  

Related content

Weltjugendtag Panama 2019 | Papst Franziskus

Pope Francis: Viewing migrants as threat to society is 'senseless' 26.01.2019

The leader of the Catholic Church told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that they should welcome migrants, not stigmatize them. He said it was "senseless" to condemn every immigrant "as a threat to society."

Panama, Panama City: Papst Franziskus zu Besuch beim Weltjugendtag

Young Catholics grill Pope Francis on church sex abuse 27.01.2019

During a lunch with young Catholics, Pope Francis spoke out about the sexual abuse of children by clergy members. It was his first time directly broaching the subject during World Youth Day celebrations in Panama.

Weltjugendtag Panama 2019 | Papst Franziskus

Pope condemns violence against women at World Youth Day 25.01.2019

Pope Francis said Latin America had to address the "plague" of femicide, as well as drug and gang violence. He also slammed anti-migration rhetoric built on "fears and suspicions."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 