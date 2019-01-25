 Pope Francis: Viewing migrants as threat to society is ′senseless′ | News | DW | 26.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pope Francis: Viewing migrants as threat to society is 'senseless'

The leader of the Catholic Church told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that they should welcome migrants, not stigmatize them. He said it was "senseless" to condemn every immigrant "as a threat to society."

Pope Francis reads onstage during World Youth Day in Panama (picture-alliance/AP/A. Tarantino)

In remarks made to hundreds of thousands of young Catholics at World Youth Day in Panama, Pope Francis said Friday it was "senseless and irresponsible" to view migrants as a blanket threat to security.

"We want to be a church that fosters a culture that welcomes, protects, promotes and integrates, that does not stigmatize, much less indulge in a senseless and irresponsible condemnation of every immigrant as a threat to society," the pope said.

He spoke about learning "how to welcome and take in all those abandoned, and forced to leave or lose their land, their roots, their families and their work."

Wall supporters 'not Christian'

The pope has made migration a key theme of his four-day trip to Panama, and his remarks provided a timely contrast to US President Donald Trump's continued insistence on the need to build a US border wall with Mexico.

Trump has used the migrant caravans from Central America that have reached the US border in recent months as part of his arguments for a wall. Many of the individuals in the caravans are seeking asylum from violence in their homelands.

While en route to Panama on Wednesday, Francis responded to reporters' questions about Trump's wall proposal by saying: "It is the fear that makes us crazy."

The pope has also previously described anyone who wants to build a wall to keep migrants out as "not Christian."

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Band of priests rock World Youth Day

Consumerist society lacks solidarity

Francis' remarks on Friday were part of a religious ceremony that took place on the waterfront in Panama City.

In his wide-ranging speech, the pontiff also touched upon issues of environmentalism and consumerism, themes he has addressed on past occasions.

The environment was being "trampled underfoot by disregard and a fury of consumption beyond all reason," he said.

Francis also lamented a lack of solidarity, saying that society "has lost the ability to weep and to be moved by suffering" and many people "are singled out and treated as responsible for all society's ills."

The pope spent Friday morning visiting juvenile jails to comfort young inmates who could not attend the gathering. He has often visited prisons during his overseas trips and supports the rehabilitation of inmates.

While many have lauded the pope for his progressive views, he has been battling to contain fallout from widespread revelations of systemic sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

During Friday's speech he said that some young people ended up trapped in "networks of unscrupulous people" that include members of the church. 

Hundreds of thousands of Catholic pilgrims from around the world have descended on Panama City to take part in the Roman Catholic Church's World Youth Day, a five-day annual event focused on faith and youth. It ends on Sunday. 

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

Pope Francis presides over World Youth Day

cmb/cmk (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Pope condemns violence against women at World Youth Day

Pope Francis said Latin America had to address the "plague" of femicide, as well as drug and gang violence. He also slammed anti-migration rhetoric built on "fears and suspicions." (25.01.2019)  

Pope Francis opens new health clinic for Rome's homeless

The Vatican has given Rome's homeless people the Christmas gift of a health clinic near St Peter's Square. The Mother of Mercy health office reflects Pope Francis' determination to help society's weakest people. (22.12.2018)  

Pope slams 'insatiable greed' at Christmas Eve Mass

Pope Francis has reminded Christians that their messiah was born in poverty and said they should focus on love and charity instead of "consumerism." The event in St. Peter's Basilica was attended by 10,000 people. (25.12.2018)  

Vatican promises to crack down on sexual abuse

The slew of revelations about sexual abuse by Catholic priests has shocked people around the world. Now Pope Francis has announced an international summit to address the scandal. Will it make a difference? (05.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pope Francis presides over World Youth Day  

Band of priests rock World Youth Day  

Pope Francis on sex abuse scandal  

Related content

Weltjugendtag Panama 2019 | Papst Franziskus

Pope condemns violence against women at World Youth Day 25.01.2019

Pope Francis said Latin America had to address the "plague" of femicide, as well as drug and gang violence. He also slammed anti-migration rhetoric built on "fears and suspicions."

Pope Francis in Panama for Catholic World Youth Day 24.01.2019

Pope Francis is in Panama to celebrate World Youth Day with thousands of young worshippers from around the world. He is expected to focus on the region, with special attention to the crisis in Venezuela and the plight of Central American migrants.

USA Shutdown l Präsident Donald Trump wirbt in Texas für die Mauer

Donald Trump threatens emergency powers to pay for wall 11.01.2019

As the US government shutdown reached its 20th day, Trump went to Texas to make his case for building a border wall. He wants $5.7 billion from US funds, and has said he might use emergency powers to finance the project.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 