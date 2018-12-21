 Pope slams ′insatiable greed′ at Christmas Eve Mass | News | DW | 25.12.2018

News

Pope slams 'insatiable greed' at Christmas Eve Mass

Pope Francis has reminded Christians that their messiah was born in poverty and said they should focus on love and charity instead of "consumerism." 10,000 people attended the event in St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope holds up the Book of the Gospels (Reuters/M. Rossi)

Pope Francis used the Christmas Eve Mass to condemn the pursuit of riches on Monday, and urged Christians to consider Jesus' humble birth story. According to the New Testament, the founder of Christianity was born in a Bethlehem stable and was then placed in a manger.

"Standing before the manger, we understand that the food of life is not material riches but love, not gluttony but charity, not ostentation but simplicity," the pope told the worshipers gathered in the Vatican.

"An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when, paradoxically, a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive," he added.

The 82-year-old pontiff led the midnight mass before nearly 10,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Basilica, the biggest Christian church in the world. Since becoming the church leader in 2013, Francis has focused on issues of poverty and inequality.

Watch video 00:18
Now live
00:18 mins.

Pope Francis on sex abuse scandal

On Saturday, the Vatican said they have gifted a new clinic in St. Peter's Square aimed at helping the homeless in Rome. The Church also opened a shower and a barber shop for the homeless at the square in 2015.

On Monday, Pope Francis urged Catholics not to "slide into worldliness and consumerism" and instead ask themselves "do I break my bread with those who have none?"

'Divine justice'

The Vatican chief has faced increased pressure in 2018, as the decades-long scandal on child abuse reached some of the Church's most senior figures.

On Friday, the Pope restated he would go after child predators within church ranks.

"To those who abuse minors I would say this: convert and hand yourself over to human justice, and prepare for divine justice," Francis said in an address to Vatican officials.

The pontiff is due to issue another major address on Christmas Day on Tuesday, known among the Catholics as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) speech. Such speeches are delivered at Christmas, Easter, and when a new pope assumes office.

During the Urbi et Orbi speeches, Roman bishops traditionally issue blessings, offer a pardon for sins, and call for world peace.

Watch video 04:22
Now live
04:22 mins.

Greccio: Where the nativity scene originated

dj/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)

