 Deadly bombs target cathedral in south Philippines | News | DW | 27.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly bombs target cathedral in south Philippines

At least 19 people have been killed in two explosions outside a church during Sunday Mass in the southern Philippines. The Islamist extremist group Abu Sayyaf is active in the region.

Breaking News English symbol

Two bombs have exploded outside a church during Sunday Mass in the southern Philippines, killing at least 19 people and injuring 48 others, officials have said.

The first bomb went off outside the Roman Catholic cathedral on Jolo island in Sulu province, and a second one exploded when government forces responded to the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which claimed the lives of both troops and civilians.

Watch video 03:36
Now live
03:36 mins.

IS legacy lives on in ruins of Marawi

Muslim autonomy deal

The twin blasts occurred nearly a week after minority Muslims in the mostly Roman Catholic nation approved a new autonomous region in the southern Philippines.

The creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao was part of a 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the largest Muslim rebel group. 

"The motive is surely ... terrorism. These are people who do not want peace. It is sad that this happened right after the Bangsamoro law was ratified," regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana told the Agence France-Presse. 

Although most of the Muslim areas approved the autonomy deal, voters in Sulu province, where Jolo is located, rejected it. 

Jolo island has been a stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, an Islamist extremist group labeled as a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines.

The group is known for bombings, beheadings and kidnappings.

cw/cmk (AP, dpa)

Watch video 03:53
Now live
03:53 mins.

Muslims vote in referendum on more autonomy

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Terror threat lingers in Philippines despite Marawi victory

The battle against "Islamic State" fighters turned Marawi into a ghost town. But more than a year after the Philippine government regained control, IS-inspired extremism remains a threat. Sandra Petersmann reports. (18.12.2018)  

Philippines: Muslim autonomy referendum 'not a silver bullet' for peace

Muslims in the southern Philippines voted on Monday in a referendum to create a new autonomous region that seeks to end decades of unrest there. DW spoke to analyst Joseph Franco about the implications of the vote. (22.01.2019)  

Philippines: Muslims vote in autonomy referendum

A Muslim minority in the southern Philippines is voting in a referendum on the establishment of an autonomous region. The poll is aimed at ending decades of unrest in the predominantly Catholic nation. (21.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

WorldLink: Fighting back against Islamic State in the Philippines  

IS legacy lives on in ruins of Marawi  

Muslims vote in referendum on more autonomy  

Related content

Stadt Marawi auf der südphilippinischen Insel Mindanao

Terror threat lingers in Philippines despite Marawi victory 18.12.2018

The battle against "Islamic State" fighters turned Marawi into a ghost town. But more than a year after the Philippine government regained control, IS-inspired extremism remains a threat. Sandra Petersmann reports.

Philippinen Soldat mit Steckbrief eines Abu Sayyaf-Mitglieds

Philippine marines kill Abu Sayyaf extremist leader 29.04.2017

Philippine marines have killed an Abu Sayyaf extremist commander and notorious kidnapper. Alhabsy Misaya had sailed across the sea border into Malaysia to kidnap tourists and sailors for ransom when he was shot.

Marawi Philippinen Zusammenstöße Soldaten Islamismus

Philippine President Duterte declares Marawi 'liberation' from jihadists 17.10.2017

Philippine President Duterte has declared that Marawi city is now liberated from IS-linked jihadists. Rebuilding and rehabilitating the war-torn city will be a test case for Duterte, say analysts. Ana P. Santos reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 