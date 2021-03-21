Abu Sayyaf is an Islamist militant group in the Philippines which has carried out attacks since 1991. They are engaged in an insurgency for an independent province.

The militants are based in and around Jolo and Basilan islands in the southwest of the country. The group carries out terror attacks like bombings, kidnappings, assassinations, and extortion and have associated themselves with the "Islamic State" (IS or ISIL). This page automatically collates DW's content on Abu Sayyaf.