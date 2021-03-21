Visit the new DW website

Abu Sayyaf

Abu Sayyaf is an Islamist militant group in the Philippines which has carried out attacks since 1991. They are engaged in an insurgency for an independent province.

The militants are based in and around Jolo and Basilan islands in the southwest of the country. The group carries out terror attacks like bombings, kidnappings, assassinations, and extortion and have associated themselves with the "Islamic State" (IS or ISIL). This page automatically collates DW's content on Abu Sayyaf.

27.04.2016 epa05279153 Filipino soldiers in a military tank transit at a road on the outskirts of Jolo, Sulu Island, southern Philippines, 27 April 2016. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to 'neutralize' Abu Sayyaf terrorists after the beheading of a Canadian hostage, who was kidnapped from a resort in the southern Philippines along with three others in September. 'There will be no let-up in the determined efforts of the joint AFP- PNP task group's intensive military and law enforcement operations to neutralize these lawless elements and thwart further threats to peace and security,' said the army and the police in a statement issued. 'The President has directed the security forces to apply the full force of the law to bring these criminals to justice,' read the statement, in which authorities also conveyed condolences to the Canadian government and the family of the victim John Ridsdel. EPA/BEN HAJAN |

Philippine troops kill leader of Abu Sayyaf 21.03.2021

In the Philippines, the military has reported rescuing several Indonesian hostages and killing "Apo Mike," an Abu Sayyaf militant who is believed to have plotted multiple kidnappings.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, volunteers attend to an injured man after two explosions struck the town of Jolo, Sulu province southern Philippines on Monday Aug. 24, 2020. Bombs exploded in a southern Philippine town Monday, killing several soldiers and wounding other military personnel and civilians despite extra tight security because of threats from Abu Sayyaf militants. (Philippine National Red Cross via AP) |

Philippines: Deadly double bomb attacks hit island 24.08.2020

Twin explosions in the Philippines have killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens. Reports said the first bomb had been attached to a motorcycle.

MARAWI CITY, PHILIPPINES - MAY 25: Soldiers fire at enemy positions while they try to clear the city of armed militants one street at a time on May 25, 2017 in Marawi city, southern Philippines. Gun battles between ISIS-linked militants and Filipino troops erupted in Marawi city on Tuesday when gunmen from the local terrorist organizations Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf rampaged through the southern city setting buildings on fire. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared 60 days of martial law in Mindanao as thousands of residents were reported to have fled from Malawi city while at least 21 people were killed, including a police chief who had been beheaded. President Duterte said the influence of Islamic State is one of the nation's top security concerns, and martial law on Mindanao island could be extended across the Philippines to enforce order, allowing the detention of people without charges. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)

Dutch birdwatcher held hostage by terrorists killed in gun battle with Philippine army 31.05.2019

Ewold Horn from the Netherlands was Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf's longest-held hostage. The military said that it also killed the Abu Sayyaf commander's wife during its raid.

16.12.2017 December 16, 2017 - Sulu, Philippines - Government troops continue its heavy presence in Jolo, Sulu as war on terror campaign intensifies to crack down terrorism and extremism in the region |

Philippine troops clash with IS-linked militants after church attack 03.02.2019

At least five soldiers and three Abu Sayyaf militants were killed in the fighting as the military presses forward with a new offensive in the country's south. The clashes come after 22 people died in a cathedral bombing.
27.01.2019 In this photo provided by WESMINCOM Armed Forces of the Philippines, a soldier views the site inside a Roman Catholic cathedral in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province in the southern Philippines after two bombs exploded Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. The Philippine government says it will pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators behind bomb attacks that killed over a dozen people and wounded many more during a Sunday Mass at a cathedral on the restive southern island. (WESMINCOM Armed Forces of the Philippines Via AP) |

Deadly bombs target cathedral in south Philippines 27.01.2019

At least 20 people have been killed in two explosions outside a church during Sunday Mass in the southern Philippines. The government has released footage of the suspects and asked locals to help find the perpetrators.
MARAWI, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the Philippine Marines 1st Brigade conduct clearing operation at the main battle zone to liberate the ruined city from the presence of Daesh terrorists in Marawi City, Philippines on September 15, 2017. Since May 23, the government faced 148 deaths; 660 on the opposition side as 45 civilians were killed by Daesh militants. The clashes flared up when soldiers and policemen moved to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, the acknowledged head of the Daesh in Mindanao who is on the list of United States' most wanted terrorist. However, they were hit by a big force of gunmen composed of militants from the Maute group, backed by an undetermined number of foreign fighters.Â The Fighting displaced more thanÂ 400,000 people scattered in various evacuation centers in Lanao del Sur. Jeoffrey Maitem / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Philippine President Duterte declares Marawi 'liberation' from jihadists 17.10.2017

Philippine President Duterte has declared that Marawi city is now liberated from IS-linked jihadists. Rebuilding and rehabilitating the war-torn city will be a test case for Duterte, say analysts. Ana P. Santos reports.
25.06.2017***Philippines army soldiers stand in a house as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippines extends Mindanao martial law to end of year 22.07.2017

Philippine lawmakers have voted in favor of extending martial law in the troubled southern province of Mindanao for some five months. Government troops are battling "Islamic State"-affiliated groups in the area.
A man looks at a burning structure during early morning airstrikes by government forces in the continuing fight for Marawi city by Muslim militants Friday, June 23, 2017, in southern Philippines. The siege by militants aligned with the Islamic State group continues as it enters its second month Friday. (AP Photo/Linus Guardian Escandor II) |

Philippines resume 'offensive operations' against militants 26.06.2017

Philippine authorities have vowed to end the Islamist uprising in Marawi City "at the soonest time possible." Human rights groups have warned that martial law could pave the way for serious abuses by the armed forces.
Fire rages at several houses following airstrikes by Philippine Air Force bombers to retake control of Marawi city from Muslim militants, Saturday, May 27, 2017 in southern Philippines. Philippine military jets fired rockets at militant positions Saturday as soldiers tried to wrest back control of a southern city from gunmen linked to the Islamic State group, witnesses said. Civilians waved flags from their windows to show they are not combatants. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) |

Amid Islamist takeover, death toll soars in besieged Philippine city 28.05.2017

The Philippine army discovered a group of executed civilians as clashes with the IS-linked rebels continued in the besieged city of Marawi. The army called for "surgical air strikes" as tens of thousands fled the city.
25.05.2017*****Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Philippines army battles IS-linked group in southern city 26.05.2017

Philippines President Duterte has called on militants in Marawi to abandon their hostilities and start a dialogue. Foreigners are among the Islamist gunmen battling security forces in the southern city.
Philippine soldiers ride in miliary vehicles as they leave a military camp to reinforce troops fighting Muslim extremists in the city centre in Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao on May 25, 2017. Philippine troops aboard helicopters and in armoured tanks battled Islamist militants inside a southern city on May 25, as reports emerged of the gunmen murdering civilians. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBE (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)

Duterte's real motives behind imposing Philippine martial law 24.05.2017

Rodrigo Duterte is likely to extend the recently declared martial law to areas other than Mindanao following violent clashes between police and the militants linked with "Islamic State." Ana P Santos reports from Manila.
24.05.2017*****Military vehicles carrying government troops drive along a main highway of Pantar town, Lanao Del Norte, as they travel to reinforce Marawi city, southern Philippines May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippines president returns to tackle attacks, declares military law in south 24.05.2017

Islamist militants seized a Catholic priest and a dozen churchgoers after clashes erupted in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines. President Duterte said he may impose martial law across the whole country.
27.10.2016+++ Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while answering questions during a news conference upon his arrival from a state visit in Japan at the Davao International Airport in Davao city, Philippines October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr

Duterte declares martial law as Philippine troops clash with gunmen 23.05.2017

At least one policeman has been killed in the Philippines during a fight with IS-linked militants. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law, saying it could last up to a year.

February 1, 2017*** Soldiers distribute pictures of a member of extremist group Abu Sayyaf Isnilon Hapilon, who has a U.S. government bounty of $5 million for his capture, in Butig, Lanao del Sur in southern Philippines February 1, 2017. Picture taken February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Marconi B. Navales

Philippine marines kill Abu Sayyaf extremist leader 29.04.2017

Philippine marines have killed an Abu Sayyaf extremist commander and notorious kidnapper. Alhabsy Misaya had sailed across the sea border into Malaysia to kidnap tourists and sailors for ransom when he was shot.
ARCHIV 2007 *** epa00907683 Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Hermogenes Esperon Jr., crosses out a photo of Abu Sayyaf leader Khaddafy Janjalani on a wanted poster, during a press conference announcing the death of the Muslim militant at the Armed Forces' headquarters in Quezon city's Manila ,Philippines on Saturday 20 January 2007. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday confirmed that the corpse recovered in the town of Jolo in Sulu province, southern Philippines last year was that of slain Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Khadaffy Janjalani. Janjalani was on a US list of most wanted terrorists and had $5 million bounty on his head. He was wanted for a series of beheadings, bombings and abductions in Mindanao. EPA/MELYN R. ACOSTA |

Philippine forces kill 'Islamic State'-linked leader on resort island 22.04.2017

Authorities have identified the slain militant as the leader of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, known for its ties to the "Islamic State." Since the 1990s, the Philippines have fought against the group's insurgency.
BANDANG, PHILIPPINES: A masked Abu Sayyaf gunman and other rebels gather outside the mosque in Bandang in Jolo island 27 May 2000 while government negotiators meet Abu Sayyaf rebel leaders for the first time to discuss the release of the 21 mostly foreign hostages who have been held in captivity by the Muslim gunmen for more than a month after they were kidnapped from the Malaysian resort island of Sipadan 23 April and taken to this southern Philippine island. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/ROMEO GACAD (Photo credit should read ROMEO GACAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Key Abu Sayyaf commander killed in Philippine military clashes 12.04.2017

Philippine army chiefs have said they killed a key commander of the Islamist Abu Sayyaf terrorist group following clashes on Bohol island. The militant group was blamed for the beheading of a German sailor in March.
