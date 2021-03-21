Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Abu Sayyaf is an Islamist militant group in the Philippines which has carried out attacks since 1991. They are engaged in an insurgency for an independent province.
The militants are based in and around Jolo and Basilan islands in the southwest of the country. The group carries out terror attacks like bombings, kidnappings, assassinations, and extortion and have associated themselves with the "Islamic State" (IS or ISIL). This page automatically collates DW's content on Abu Sayyaf.
At least five soldiers and three Abu Sayyaf militants were killed in the fighting as the military presses forward with a new offensive in the country's south. The clashes come after 22 people died in a cathedral bombing.
Philippine President Duterte has declared that Marawi city is now liberated from IS-linked jihadists. Rebuilding and rehabilitating the war-torn city will be a test case for Duterte, say analysts. Ana P. Santos reports.
Islamist militants seized a Catholic priest and a dozen churchgoers after clashes erupted in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines. President Duterte said he may impose martial law across the whole country.