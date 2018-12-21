Poll: Fewer Germans celebrate Christmas, those that do eat more

A new poll by market research firm YouGov carried out for the German Press Agency DPA revealed on Saturday that Germans freely admit to gorging themselves on sweets over the holidays. Every fourth adult German admitted to eating more, and much more unhealthily, than at any other time of the year.

About 16 percent said they ate "significantly more sweets" around Christmas, while 38 percent answered "a little more."

According to which survey you look at, Germany is either the second (behind Switzerland) or third (also behind Austria) biggest consumer of chocolate per capita in the world. The same goes for sugar in general, in studies Germany tends to fall in either second or third place, behind the United States and sometimes also the Netherlands.

To combat Germany's rising rates of obesity, federal Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner has recently announced that new measures will soon be rolled out to combat the rising amounts of sugar, salt and fat in convenience foods.

17 Million Germans don't celebrate Christmas

But while Germans may be unable to give up their chocolate and frozen pizza, an increasing number are giving up Christmas altogether.

A separate YouGov poll found that 17 million people in Germany do not celebrate Christmas, and some of that can be chalked up to Germany's immigrant population, which is largely Muslim.

However, there are fewer that 5 million Muslims in Germany. Immigrant families only accounted but for about 20 percent of respondents who told researchers that they avoid Christmas celebrations.

18 to 30 year old preferences

The poll found that the majority of the people not partaking in the holiday were young adults between the ages of 18 and 30, and overwhelmingly male.

This group was also more likely to say that a wedding was a waste of money and to disagree with the statement that gifts are a good way to express appreciation and affection.

One key reason that may account for the drop in Christmas celebrations could be economic. People need to save the money they could spend on presents and sumptuous food during the holidays.

However, the survey also found that Christmas remains Germany's biggest festival of the year, both in economic and personal terms.

The Advent calendar's sweet history Counting down to Christmas With the opening of each little door, Christmas Eve creeps closer. Advent calendars aren't just popular for children in Germany, but also adults. Whether purchased or handmade, filled with chocolate or toys, they've got a big fan following. The story of this German tradition traces its roots back to early 20th-century Protestantism.

The Advent calendar's sweet history Back to the roots Until the 16th century, children received their holiday presents on St. Nicholas' Day, December 6. Reformist Martin Luther, however, rejected the veneration of saints and changed the tradition. Since then, gift exchanges occur on Christmas. To shorten the longer waiting time for children, Protestants developed several customs, including the Advent calendar.

The Advent calendar's sweet history One straw per day Poor families often just marked 24 chalk lines on the door, and the children would erase one each day. Others put straws in a manger. Variations included candles with 24 tick marks or paper chains, from which one link was torn off each day. In some more wealthy homes, the children got gingerbread. Even Catholics enjoyed the advent calendar, and the tradition spread across Germany.

The Advent calendar's sweet history First time in print In 1902, a Protestant book store in Hamburg printed the first Advent calendar - in the form of a clock. Two years later the newspaper Stuttgarter Neuen Tagblatt included a "Christmas calendar" in one of its editions. In 1908, the Munich publishing house Gerhard Lang sold colorful photos to cut out and paste onto 24 slots on cardboard.

The Advent calendar's sweet history A surprise behind every door The first Advent calendars with little doors made their debut on the market in 1920. Behind every door was a picture or Bible verse. During Nazi rule, fairytale figures or Germanic gods replaced the Christian symbols in order to separate Christmas from its religious background.

The Advent calendar's sweet history Mass production From the 1950s onward, the Advent calendar became affordable as a mass-produced product. Behind the doors, little photos with snow-covered villages and landscapes or religious motifs could be found. Some calendars contained chocolates or other sweets. The calendar pictured here is from 1965.

The Advent calendar's sweet history Purchased or homemade Most of today's store-bought Advent calendars contain chocolates in various holiday shapes. Even little toys or other tiny treasures could be hiding behind the door. For those who choose to make their own Advent calendar for loved ones, anything goes. For example, 24 little wrapped packets representing each day could be tied onto a string or put into a box.

The Advent calendar's sweet history Advent calendars around the world Christmas is no longer just a Christian holiday, but also a festival of consumerism. There are now Advent calendars around the world featuring jewelry, beer, cosmetics and other goods. In some cases, the motifs are universal: Instead of the Christ child, there are chocolate figurines in the shape of bears and even Bambi.

The Advent calendar's sweet history Opening a window Meanwhile, some cities feature house-sized Advent calendars, where a real window is opened every day. The world's largest free-standing Advent calendar is part of a house in Leipzig. Its area measures 857 square meters (9, 200 square feet). Up until Christmas Eve, one of the windows opens at 4:00 p.m. each day to reveal an illuminated holiday motif. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg / lbh



